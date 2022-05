Taking Beauty Advice From A Matchmaker Just Makes Sense

Forget the Sunday Scaries, Monday is a fun day for me. I look forward to heading to the office, and can’t wait to start the week off with a bang. I rise around 7 a.m., heading to the kitchen for a fresh cup of coffee. I am not myself until that caffeine kicks in — otherwise, I may put the roar in Rori! Before my workout, I follow my face-cleansing routine . Having run marathons, I am now focusing on low-impact exercise, which is kinder to my joints. I work with Olympic figure skater Fleur Maxwell of Body by Fleur . She focuses on small movements, using Bala Bangle Ankle Weights and additional light weights to pack a punch on my entire body. I nourish myself with a piece of avocado toast on Ezekiel bread. I’m not a huge breakfast person, but I always try to get in a combined protein-and-carb situation before I leave for work.