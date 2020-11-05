Whether you're 16 and still being forced to co-exist in the same 500 sq. ft. room as your little sister or 26 and sharing the same amount of space with a near-stranger you met on Craigslist, this roommate gift guide is for you. A lot goes into finding the perfect gift for the one you live with. For one, if they double as a best friend, it goes without saying that your gift has to be special. (Plus, as an added bonus, they might just let you use it, too.) On the contrary, if you don't get the right thing, or are in the midst of a hostile roommate-ship, you'll likely get stuck dealing with the awkward, "Wow, great, thanks" response. Suffice to say, this isn't a gift you want to leave until the last minute.
From jewelry to share with your roommate slash partner-in-crime to presents that only appear to be personal, we're highlighting all the best gifts to buy your live-in companion. So before you have to endure the rest of your lease (and a potential second lockdown) with a bad-gift rift leaving bad juju throughout your apartment, click through the 21-option roommate gift guide ahead. Trust us when we say, every roommate, no matter how annoying you were during lockdown, is sure to fall in love with the selection ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.