My love for audiobooks goes far beyond stolen moments with literature. There’s something incomparable about listening to a certain kind of story as I engage with the world. Sitting and reading a book is an immersive experience in that you sit there and put yourself inside the world of the book — when you’re focused on the page there isn’t room for anything else. But listening to an audiobook, I’m having that same experience while I live my life. I’m hearing that story echo through my mind while I get dressed for the day, or take in some fresh air, or drive my car, or go shopping. Anything. My eyes are free to observe what’s around me, and I’m experiencing the world of the book and my own world simultaneously. Blending the two makes it feel more real and gives me a stronger emotional connection to what I’m reading. Lines from those audiobooks tend to ring in my head in a way that I don’t experience with physical books.