This $30 Lip Volumizer Has Me Ghosting My Injector

In general, my parents blessed me with some very solid genes; I inherited a thick, healthy head of hair, my dad’s full eyebrows, and my mom’s olive complexion. But I never lucked out in the lip department. They’re perfectly fine and cute, but I wouldn’t describe them as pouty or naturally plump. Fortunately, I’ve found that half a vial — and not a drop more — of Volbella works wonders to add a bit of fullness that still looks natural. I don’t get filler like clockwork (mostly because it hurts and my lips bruise very easily), but rather whenever I notice them looking a little thin or a month before a special occasion. However, it’s been over five months since I’ve last gotten my lips injected — and this drugstore lip plumper is the reason why.
French drugstore brand RoC is perhaps best known for its retinol products, but its new Derm Correxion Lip Volumizer is a must-try, IMHO. For needle-phobes like me, plumping glosses and treatments are a game-changer for achieving fuller lips. I’ve tried ones that burn with the fire of a million scovilles and others that sadly don’t do much of anything. Then there are the rare ones that work beautifully — but come with a triple-digit price tag. (I love Ourself’s Lip Filler, but at $145, I ration it.)
RoC’s Derm Correxion Lip Volumizer goes on as a clear glossy balm and has only a hint of minty tingle upon application — no burning or stinging. (The metal tip also enhances the cooling effect.) It adds a slight flush to lips but nothing like the inflamed, reddish swelling that I’ve experienced with other plumping glosses. (Let’s just say that Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump is not for the faint of heart.)
While RoC’s lip volumizer features capsicum frutescens fruit extract (derived from the cayenne chilli pepper plant) as well as ginger root oil, these ingredients very gently boost blood flow to the lips — and that's when it starts to work its magic: It gives my lips a kiss of rosy color (they are naturally a pale purplish pink) and visibly fills them out. Plus, unlike other plumping glosses, I feel like RoC’s actually hydrates my lips from the inside out, thanks to some tried and true ingredients.
One of the hero ingredients is hyaluronic acid — the same stuff that’s in most cosmetic fillers as well as topical skincare products. Hyaluronic acid is beloved for its ability to hydrate the deepest levels of the skin and lend a plumping effect that softens fine lines and refines texture. Unsurprisingly, it has the same benefit for your lips, thanks to its moisture-binding properties that offer short- and long-term hydration to smooth and soften sin.
Next, there’s one of my all-time favorite skincare ingredients: Peptides. I love peptide serums and moisturizers since they nourish and strengthen my skin barrier. RoC’s pro-collagen peptide complex not only improves the elasticity and appearance of lips but reduces the appearance of wrinkles and enhances lip shape and contours. If all that wasn’t enough, RoC’s lip volumizer also contains squalane and shea butter for hydration, which is partially why I find it so similar to a lip balm — because it pretty much is one!
In addition to an immediate, temporary plumping effect after just one use, the brand also touts long-term results with regular application, so I’ll be sure to report back once I’ve finished my first tube.
At $30, it’s not the cheapest lip plumper I’ve tried, but it’s certainly nowhere near the most expensive. (For comparison, a single lip filler session in the US averages around $742, but can exceed $1,000.) The key takeaway is that it just plain works (see my before-and-after photos for photographic proof), minus the uncomfortable spiciness that comes with capsaicin-based plumpers. Dare I say, the perfect lip plumper doesn’t ex—
