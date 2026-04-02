Snake-Wrangling Heartthrob Rob Rausch Talks The Traitors, Camo & Whiskey

And by the end of the kickback experience, I truly couldn't think of a more perfect or down-to-earth celebrity to represent Crown Royal and Realtree.



Rausch says he wants to spend time back home in Alabama, settle down, and seemingly doesn't want a chaotic celebrity lifestyle. He even explains that he probably wouldn't join an all-stars version of The Traitors because he already has a "perfect record" and that, regarding the fan theories that he'll join the next season of Dancing With The Stars, he doesn't think he'd do it: "But never say never, you know?"