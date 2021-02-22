Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, growing up in a Pakistani household, my parents expected all of their children to obtain a professional degree (doctor, lawyer, dentist). While I did not pursue any of those professions, I did get my master's in economics. My parents could not afford to send me and my siblings to school so we all received the Pell Grant and Hope Scholarship. Unfortunately, these scholarships did not cover room and board so I took out loans to pay for that expense. During my junior year, I was an RA and was able to apply for financial aid for room and board. As for grad school, I received a fellowship that covered my tuition and I applied for scholarships to cover my fees. I did have to take out loans for my final semester of grad school to cover my fees and housing costs because I was told at the last minute that I had to take additional courses.