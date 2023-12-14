Are Rimowa Suitcases Really Worth The $? R29 Editors Put Them To The Ultimate Travel Test

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Two things come to mind when I think about Rimowa. One: it's pretty much the holy grail of the luggage world, and two: just looking at the price tag makes my eyes (and wallet) hurt. With prices that start at $900 for a polycarbonate carry-on, and around $1,400 for the iconic aluminium suitcase, any product from the brand is a veritable luxury item. A robust celebrity clientele and viral collabs — remember when the Supreme x Rimowa collection broke the internet? — only further add to the brand's allure.
While Rimowa luggage may not be a casual everyday purchase for, well, 99% of the population, there are plenty of compelling arguments to make for its value as a long-term investment piece. Just ask any Rimowa fan, and they will regale you with tales of how their beloved Rimowa held up after literally getting run over by a car, or how the repairs covered by the lifetime warranty have paid for the luggage many times over.
Being the savvy shoppers and investigative product testers that we are, we obviously won't take these words at face value. Ahead, two Refinery29 editors unpack their honest thoughts after taking their Rimowa Essential Cabin and Check-In Luggage out for some heavy-duty trips. And, because we are nosy like that, we've also got the low-down from the Rimowa team on what exactly the lifetime warranty covers when you make a purchase.
Time Of Ownership: 6 Months, Including A Souvenir-Heavy Trip To Lisbon
"I'm a huge suitcase nerd and really know my stuff when it comes to materials. So, even though Rimowa is known for its iconic aluminum cases, I knew that the Essential range made with polycarbonate would suit me much better. The brand was actually the first to ever introduce suitcases made with polycarbonate back in 2000. The thermoplastic material, commonly used on airplane parts, has since been lauded for its flexibility, sturdiness, and featherlight weight. The price is also significantly lower than the aluminum version.
"I was advised to go for Petal Pink, a previously limited-edition blush color that the brand had to bring back due to the outsized demand. The glossy exterior is already appealing to begin with, but given the fact that we're living in the era of Barbie Pink and Peach Fuzz, many heads were turned when I wheeled this gorgeous baby pink suitcase around. One thing that made me strut with even more confidence? The wheels had the smoothest glide out of all the suitcases I've tested. Rimowa is the only suitcase brand out there with wheels that can do a 360-degree spin on its axis while creating barely any noise.
"The suitcase was put under the ultimate pressure test when I went on a week-long family trip to Portugal this past summer. My parents went seriously overboard with their souvenir shopping, and we ended up having to bring more than 30 cans of sardines, plus bottles of wine and olive oil back to London. Our checked bags were seriously overweight, so I had to improvise and pack all these heavy gifts into my carry-on and pay extra to put it in hold luggage. One side of the carry-on was a zipper compartment, which I used to pack all the bottles of wine and olive oil (normally I would save this half for my shoes and toiletry bags). The other side is a mesh divider attached by a velcro strap. This is normally where I'd keep my change of clothes, but proved to be an adequate home for canned fish that I didn't want rattling around the suitcase.
"Lugging super heavy cans of packed sardines and glass bottles across the ocean can't be easy on a suitcase, but the Essential Cabin got through it with zero dents and minimal scruff. The case itself was so light that it didn't eat up much of the valuable weight capacity, and I was impressed by how I was able to zip everything shut even when it was jam-packed with bulky items.
"My final verdict? This is a luxury that pays back for itself in the years to come. It makes the perfect luxury travel gift for someone who is about to start an exciting new life chapter, like graduating from school or moving abroad. It can obviously weather all kinds of bumps along the road, but the peace of mind of getting professional repairs for life — that's priceless." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
Time of ownership: 2 years, including 4 Fashion Weeks
"I travel a lot for work and socially, which makes a long-lasting suitcase as crucial of an investment purchase as a good winter coat or a well-fitting pair of jeans. That said, I’ve spent years testing out 'Rimowa dupes,' unable to justify spending $1,000 on a suitcase. I finally bought the real thing — the Essential Check-In L — after spending hundreds of dollars on subpar suitcases that gave out after a few years of use.
"No matter the price, I believe that luggage is meant to be used; I am not precious with hauling mine up and down New York City subway stairs or over cobblestone streets, and I don’t wince whenever I see the power with which people throw mine on the conveyor belt or in the trunk of the car. Rimowa’s suitcase is able to sustain that kind of treatment with minimal impact (though expect scratches, particularly if you opt for a matte finish like I did).
"While spacious, the Essential Check-In is also lightweight; if you have your eye on the cooler-looking aluminum luggage, know that it will take up more of your luggage weight allowance. While I don’t mind that only one-half of the interior is a zipped compartment, with the other half contained by a mesh pocket divider, I know several people who got models with zipped compartments on both sides. In addition to being on the lighter side, my only requirement was that the suitcase come with a rectangular-shaped handle, rather than a T-shaped one, because I find the former to be more comfortable for my grip and long nails.
"The best part is that Rimowa offers repair services should anything go wrong with your piece. While I have yet to use it, my mother got a wheel replaced on her suitcase after it started getting jammed. The only flaw that I can find with Rimowa's luggage — aside from the price and moderate scratching — is that it’s the suitcase for the fashion crowd. It’s pretty comical to watch fashion editors and stylists trying to identify their Rimowa bag on the conveyor belt following the flight back from Paris Fashion Week (I used the complimentary stamping service at the Rimowa store to add my initials on the luggage tag in gold to identify it easier)." — Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
Does Rimowa have lifetime warranty?
Yes, all Rimowa suitcase purchases after July 25, 2022, come with a lifetime warranty (previously, the warranty expired after five years). You can register for the lifetime warranty by signing up for a Rimowa account and entering the serial number lasered on the side of your suitcase. Other travel bags and accessories carry a two-year warranty. You can also take your product into any Rimowa store to get a sales associate to set this up for you.
What happens if my Rimowa suitcase gets damaged?
First things first: the lifetime warranty, unfortunately, doesn't cover cosmetic damages, which means that you won't be able to get any scratches and scuff marks on your suitcase fixed by the repairs department. However, the in-store sales team will happily offer advice on how to remove them at home (hot tip: baby oil works wonders).
Rimowa does cover a wide range of functional damage that would prevent you from using the suitcase efficiently. For minor repairs, such as fixing a dent, you can take this to an in-store client care center at any Rimowa retail location. For complicated issues, like fixing a ripped zipper, the brand will send your case to its facility in Germany for more extensive repairs. The costs of this will be covered by the lifetime warranty.
What is covered by Rimowa's lifetime warranty?
Below are some examples of the types of problems that will be covered by Rimowa's lifetime warranty. Keep in mind that this can slightly vary depending on your location:
Issues with your combination lock
Sometimes, a TSA agent can accidentally change your combination lock when they conduct an inspection, therefore locking you out of your suitcase. When this happens, you can take your suitcase into a Rimowa retail store near you. After verifying your identity, a sales associate will be able to disable the lock for you.
Cracks and dents
This includes dents on the exterior of your suitcase and cracks on the Rimowa logo plaque.
Missing parts
Any missing handles, buttons, or zipper pulls can be replaced.
Issues with interior accessories
If you lose any interior accessories, such as the mesh divider, the brand can send you a replacement in some cases.
Handles and wheels
Any mechanical issues with the telescopic handle and wheels will be covered. Wheels will be replaced if they go missing, or if anything prevents them from gliding smoothly.