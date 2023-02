6 Fenty Beauty Products Rihanna Used For The Halftime Show That You’ll Adore

If you're like the rest of us that tuned in this weekend to Rihanna's concert, you were amazed not just by the singer's stage presence and pregnancy announcement, but also by her stunning makeup. Lucky for us, Fenty Beauty provided all the details on Rihanna's Halftime Show base makeup, vibrant red lip, and skin-care prep. "We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty," Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty global makeup Artist, said . "And to me, there's nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip." From the Fenty Skin bundle she used to prep and the long-wear foundation that created a perfect base to that iconic bold red liquid lipstick and the Invisimatte powder touch-up on stage, keep on scrolling to add to cart all of Rihanna's favorites — which means they're our favorites now too, right?