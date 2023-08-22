Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment Is Getting A Strawberry Girl Makeover

Not too long ago, we charted the meteoric rise of strawberry girl makeup, the TikTok-fueled beauty trend featuring dewy skin, a pop of blush, and a smattering of sun-kissed freckles. Popularized by none other than one Hailey Bieber, it’s enough to send the internet into a tizzy — even a doctor friend of mine asked me about it recently, only to stumble upon my very writeup.
The devil may work hard, but Rhode’s product development team works harder; before we could even wonder what produce-themed fall we'll be having, the brand just announced the latest flavor of its bestselling Peptide Lip Treatment, Strawberry Glaze, and it’s everything we could’ve dreamed of. (Well, almost: Like the other flavors in the bunch, it’s not tinted.)
If you haven’t already sampled Rhode’s fan-favorite lip balm, allow us to give you a refresher. As the name suggests, the formula is powered by peptides that plump and lock in moisture, in addition to other star ingredients like cupuaçu and shea butter to deliver intense hydration. The result: Soft, glossy (but somehow not in a lip-gloss way) lips that are a Bieber signature. Four flavors are in the current lineup: Watermelon Slice, Salted Caramel, Rhode Vanilla, and Unscented.
While Strawberry Glaze may seem like a red-hot trend, the flavor is actually inspired by Krispy Kreme donuts — which have also inspired Bieber’s beauty philosophy of juicy, glazed skin (and occasionally, nails and lips). The flavor is also a nod to Bieber’s famous Strawberry Glaze smoothie from Los Angeles grocer-slash-hot-spot Erewhon.
I don’t love saccharine-sweet fruity flavors (I'm partial to the caramel-flavored PLT), but Rhode's interpretation pleasantly surprised me. It doesn’t taste like artificial strawberry, as I feared, but rather like very fancy, possibly French, strawberry jam. It may have looked the same on as the other flavors, but in my soul, I felt like a total Strawberry Girl. (You can also layer it over a cherry-red lip tint for extra points here.)
Rhode's Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment will be available to purchase on August 28 at 9 am PST and retails for $16. Our advice? Set your timers accordingly, lest you get stuck on yet another Rhode waitlist.
