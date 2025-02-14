In some ways, lip pencils are the new lip oil — in other words, they’re everywhere right now — and one need only look to your nearest group chat where girlies are dropping the lip combos left, right, and center. And while it seems every brand has its version of a humble lip pencil, if one brand can manage to break through the crowded landscape, it’s Rhode.
The Hailey Bieber-founded brand was founded with a core system of skincare products, but has gradually branched into makeup in their own unique, Rhode way with the arrival of Peptide Lip Tint (tinted versions of the brand’s bestselling Peptide Lip Treatment) as well as Pocket Blush, a creamy stick blush that picked up a 2024 MVP Award from yours truly. Point is, I for one have yet to try a product from the brand that I didn’t genuinely love, and as such, the team and I had lofty expectations for Peptide Lip Shape.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Peptide Lip Shape delivers soft-focus pigment in a creamy, hydrating formula with a satiny matte finish. It comes in 10 shades ranging from baby pink to caramel beige to chocolate brown. And as the name suggests, peptides are a hero ingredient and work wonders to help hydrate and soften lips – which many of us can certainly appreciate during this arid time of year. Secondly, there’s fenugreek extract, derived from leafy sprouts of the same name, which has a natural lip-plumping effect sans tingling or burning. You can shop Peptide Lip Shape for $24 each, or create a quartet of your four favorite shades for $92. Below, keep reading for our beauty editors’ unfiltered thoughts on the buzzy new drop.
Shade(s) tested: Press, Lunge, Balance, Twist
Review: Fans of Rhode and Hailey Bieber have been eagerly anticipating this launch ever since Hailey teased a version of it on Instagram over a year ago. It’s the product most closely associated with her—second only to her beloved Peptide Lip Tint. So when she finally introduced Peptide Lip Shape, a lip liner-meets-lipstick hybrid, expectations were sky-high—including mine. And it did not disappoint. Peptide Lip Shape checks every box for the perfect lip liner: pigmented, creamy, and hydrating. It glides effortlessly across my typically dry lips, blending seamlessly to create an effortless, natural-looking pout—the kind that makes you wonder, Is that her real lip color?
While I appreciate the silicone smudger tip on the other end, I find it easier to just use my finger for blending. As for shades, I’m partial to Press and Lunge since I love mauves and rose tones, but Balance and Twist deliver that quintessential ‘90s mocha mousse lip that I can’t resist. Top it with your favorite lip gloss and prepare for the compliments to roll in." — Sara Tan, Global Beauty Director
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Shade(s) tested: Lunge, balance, twist, lean
Review: Hailey’s love of another viral lip pencil (Make Up For Ever’s Artist Color Pencil in Anywhere Caffeine and Wherever Walnut) is well documented, but Rhode’s version is no copycat; unlike a traditional liner formula, Peptide Lip Shape is creamy and glides on like a crayon, with a blurred, diffused finish. It’s not super opaque, and that’s the point. I tried a variety of brownish-nude shades that suited my olive skin tone, ranging from slightly rosy to mocha. The finish is truly a “my lips but better” effect, and feels very Rhode - effortlessly chic and natural. The product itself is soft enough that I honestly could take or leave the silicone smudger end; it’s meant to blend and blur the product onto lips but I found that it ended up rubbing some of it off instead. I love wearing it alone or layered under a glossy lip balm (which Rhode also has mastered, clever them!) for extra shine." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Shade(s) tested: Lunge, Press
Review: I’ve tried hundreds of lip liners as a beauty director but I’ve never been more excited to try Peptide Lip Shape. Perhaps it’s the clever marketing, or that Hailey has an incredible Cupid’s bow. Either way, I got my hands on them fast. I reached straight for Bend, which Rhode describes as a “soft peachy beige”, but as soon as I opened the lid, the stick of liner fell out. I had the same issue with Refy’s Blur Liner, which boasts similar plastic packaging. Thankfully, this wasn’t an issue with Press and Lunge, which I’m wearing here. The texture is silky smooth and glided over my dry lips with ease. Because it’s so creamy, though, the staying power isn’t as great as I’d hoped, but it’s very easy to apply. So much so I rarely enlist a mirror when I’m topping up on the go! While I appreciate the addition of a smudger on the end, I found that it just removed the product from my lips. Fingers are a much better tool for achieving that blurred lip effect. Seeing as the formula is so moisturising, it has earned a place in my makeup bag for winter, but during spring and summer, when I want my lip liner to last — like really last — I’ll go back to Glossier’s Lip Line Enhancing Pen." — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Shade(s) tested: Press, Lean
“Lip Shape has turned me into a Rhode convert. I’m a relative latecomer when it comes to the brand — I’ve found the social media hype quite intense at times — but after testing out this new launch, in the shades Press and Lean, I can see why the brand nabbed home a R29 Beauty Innovator Award last year. I’m normally quite intimidated by lip liners, as I find the art of overlining difficult to master. Lip Shape’s creamy formula and wide, rounded tip make it oh-so-easy, though. There’s zero dragging or skipping; just silky-smooth application that makes outlining your lips feel like applying a layer of lip balm. The skin-conditioning ingredients, namely peptides and fenugreek extract, keeps my lips supple and firm all day without creating any dry lines (although it’s worth noting that some people with nut allergies can react to fenugreek, just FYI).
The brand recommends using the silicone tip to blend inwards for a more natural, diffused effect, but I personally found that easier to achieve with my finger tips. What really had me hooked was its staying power: my lip liner stayed put throughout my lunch break and coffee run, and five-course dinner, with little need to reapply. I’ve been gravitating towards Lean, a medium brown, with a thin layer of the Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Espresso for a ‘90s-inspired look. I also love Press, which gives my lips a head-turning rosy glow." – Venus Wong, Senior Writer
Shade(s) tested: Stretch, Spin, Flex, and Move
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I’ve been experiencing a bit of beauty burnout lately, finding excitement in only a handful of launches. However, something about Rhode’s Peptide Lip Shape particularly intrigued me.
“Each shade is incredibly pigmented, creamy and effortlessly glides along the natural lip line. I’ve found that many beauty products often look completely different from how they appear on a brand’s website or even on the packaging, but this range looks exactly the same IRL. As for the silicone smudger, I was initially certain I’d barely use it, but it has been a dream for tidying up unruly smudges. It won’t completely replace blending with my fingertips, but for on-the-go application, it’s exactly what I need. I found each shade to be long-lasting, with a good few hours of wear.
“As a Black woman, finding a good variety of brown lip liners isn’t as easy as people think. Often, you have to resort to an eyeliner to get a brown that actually shows up on your lips or doesn’t look ashy. It’s great to see Rhode paving the way for inclusive and fun lip liner shades. I’ve become particularly obsessed with Stretch (a neutral mocha brown), Spin (a rich plum brown) and Flex (a rich neutral brown), as they complement my lips beautifully. Each one is a distinct shade of brown and looks effortlessly cool. Move (a deep cool brown) was the only shade I didn’t particularly warm to as it was just a bit darker than I prefer, but it’s still nice to have variety.” — Vanese Maddix, Freelance Writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT