These Chic Washable Rugs Are 20% Off — & Only We Have The Promo Code

Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off washable rugs at Revival using our promo code REVR29, now through October 8.
Once upon a time, buying a rug was quite an arduous task — from sifting through scores of swatches IRL to speeding home with your new buy poking out the back of your trunk. Times were tough. Today, however, finding the best rug for your space has never been easier, thanks to retailers like Revival. The trendy lifestyle brand ships high-quality, affordable, and machine-washable (yes, you heard us right, machine-washable) shags to doorsteps all day, every day. And let us rejoice: Through October 8, R29 readers can take an exclusive 20% off Revival's washable rugs with the promo code REVR29.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
While we dread sifting through swatches, we could rummage around Revival's stunning site for hours on end. Why? Not only is it home to washable (and now price-slashed) rugs but also one-of-a-kind, vintage, outdoor, and ethically sourced gems. You'll even find bedding, furniture, and accessories perched behind a few of its on-site tabs. But today we're focusing on its most affordable and low-maintenance carpets. If your floor's a little chilly or your space is in need of some major zhuzhing, scroll on. We've corralled 12 of our favorite Revival washable rugs — perfect for peeps with pets, children, and the like — that are ready to cart for way less.
“
Washable, soft, timelessly elegant. This is our second rug from Revival and we will always come back here for our rugs!
esther k., revival on-site reviewer
”
Washable Wool Rugs
Wool and washers are longtime foes. Bring a standard-size wool throw to the laundromat, and there's a good chance you'll walk out with a shrunken baby blanket. Alas, leave it to Revival to end the argument with its first-ever collection of washable wool rugs Lino. Thanks to the rugs' "modified construction" — per Revival's on-site description — these rugs are supple enough to squeeze into washing machines without sacrificing wool's traditionally thick composition. So act fast and score 20% off these practical, stylish, and downright mind-boggling buys — whether you like bold blue hues, dreamy earth tones, or calming cream colorways.
Washable Cotton Rugs
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Revival's on-site description says it best: "Cotton is a vegetable fiber widely used across rug traditions because of its sturdiness and longevity." TL;DR: You can't go wrong with a cotton carpet. If you're looking for a versatile, worthwhile investment, check out the retailer's eclectic selection. We, personally, have an affinity for Revival's striped and textured patterns.
Washable Recycled Polyester Rugs
Revival's recycled polyester rugs are for all-star hosts. What we mean is, these shags can handle more than a few guest footsteps — shoes on or off. According to one on-site reviewer Megan B. "The quality of the [Damas rug's] material is so soft and extremely durable (pets, kids, visitors that don’t take their shoes off)." Meanwhile, Brooke S.'s household can't get enough of its new Gambit area rug. "I still can’t believe it’s washable," she writes in her on-site review. "It’s softer than the carpet we have and I’m pretty sure the kids just rolled on it for the first couple hours I put it in the space." All in all, we think they're Revival cracked the code to the perfect living room rug.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.