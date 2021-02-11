6 Innovative Sheet Masks That Don’t Go Straight In The Trash

Who doesn’t love a good sheet mask? They're fun, relaxing, and packed with serums that make our skin look like we went to the spa, when in reality we spent an evening on the couch drinking tea. The only problem is that, like other single-use products, they're difficult or impossible to recycle. Rather than give up one of our favorite self-care rituals, some brands have found a better way: Say hello to reusable silicone face masks.
These masks are designed to be worn on top of your favorite topical products. They're washable and can be re-used indefinitely. Because the masks themselves don’t contain the serum that comes with the cotton or plastic alternatives, one mask alone is multi-use: Pop it over a moisturizing hyaluronic acid serum one day, and a brightening vitamin C formula the next.
But how does this work? Well, silicone doesn't absorb products. Instead, it creates a closed space for your skin care to really sink in by minimizing evaporation. According to the instructions for most silicone masks, after applying your serum, moisturizer, or eye cream — whatever you want your skin to drink up — wear the mask for anywhere between 10 to 30 minutes. The full face masks are designed with loops on the side to go around your ears, so you might find they feel even more secure than your favorite single-use masks. Once you're done, simply rinse the mask with warm water and soap, pat dry, and store until next time.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite silicone face and under-eye masks, ranging anywhere from $8 to $30, to help make your beauty routine that much more sustainable.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
