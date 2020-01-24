Bring Sustainability To Your Lunch Box With These Highly Rated Reusable Sandwich Bags

We know bento boxes are chic and meal prep containers serve a great function, but sometimes, you just can't bother with them. Some mornings, you're throwing your lunch together in the two minutes you have before you absolutely must leave in order to avoid being late for work. Those days, when you haven't planned your meals out and don't have time to pack something aesthetically pleasing, don't have to mean falling back into the single-use plastic habit, however. Reusable sandwich and snack bags do exist, and there are some really great ones out there.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the most highly rated reusable food storage bags the internet has to offer. While some are made of fabric and others are made of silicon, all of them offer a much more eco-friendly approach to packing lunch.
