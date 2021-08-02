6:30 p.m. — Tonight we're planning travel! When we lived abroad, we scheduled a whole year of adventures at a time. But when we returned to the U.S., I was commuting to D.C. for work a few days a week and was too exhausted for much of anything else. Then COVID. Mostly we want to see our families again, so we slot in trips to our parents and brothers and a niece's wedding. Then we plan a week in New England in the fall to scout possible places to retire plus five days at the ocean in August. This leaves December. I really want to convince my parents to travel with us to Austria and Germany for the Christmas markets this year. However, getting them to spend money can be like pulling teeth, even though they have more than enough to travel.