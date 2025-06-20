Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

To be honest, I didn’t realize there was another option. My parents both have degrees from their home country so they talked about the importance of education, and I always did well in school, so it felt like a natural path for me. I went to an expensive private university and received significant financial aid along with a lot of local and national scholarships, which covered almost all of my tuition, room, and board. I don’t remember exactly but think I may have left college with $10,000-$15,000 in loans, which I paid off as quickly as possible. I also received my master’s for free while working as a research assistant and receiving a stipend.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We shopped at secondhand stores, bought mostly sale items, and always used coupons at grocery stores. I think our conversations were mostly about the need to work hard, not overspend, and look for discounts. We didn’t talk about investing until I was in grad school (when I prompted my parents about it) and as a result I ended up putting my savings in CDs for about five years — I wish I had known to invest it in index funds instead! Looking back, I was so naïve about money growing up. I assumed anyone who had a full-time job was able to pay for their necessities and that people picked careers based on their talents and interests rather than the income potential. I was very anti-money, anti-spending until sometime in my mid to late 20s. I don’t know why it took so long for reality to hit.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My parents wanted me to focus on academics growing up, so I wasn’t allowed to work during high school. My first job outside of occasional babysitting was at a YMCA camp the summer before college.



Did you worry about money growing up?

My parents tried to give my siblings and me everything we needed and most of what we wanted, and we had a great middle-class life. But I’m sure some of the priorities they had for us — like regular travel, enrolling us in sports and other activities, and giving us generous gifts for birthdays and Christmas — brought on financial stress. My parents also have different money habits and earnings, and we experienced the tension of this. I knew they were frequently stressed about money, so I always tried to add as little financial stress as possible. This manifested as me trying to be fiercely self-sufficient, not asking for extras like attending school-organized trips, spending my senior year of high school applying to every possible college scholarship I was eligible for, and compulsively saving even through my mid 20s (doing things like going to restaurants with friends and getting only water, which I now understand were quite extreme habits that made others uncomfortable).



Do you worry about money now?

Recovering from a scarcity mindset and lifelong cheapness, I actively remind myself that although my frugality served me well earlier in my life and I’m proud of it, I no longer need to live that way. With that said, I worry in some ways. My husband K. and I have an income and net worth that look great on paper, but we live in a high cost of living area, don’t have a lot of wiggle room in our expenses at the moment, need to do some major home renovations, and expect to financially have to provide for one or both sets of our parents as they get older. In addition, we want money to be a tool rather than a stressor, in contrast to how we both grew up. All of the above leads us to want higher-paying jobs, but this is complicated by today’s job market and figuring out if it makes sense to give up our current flexibility for more demanding jobs (while we have young kids). I’m also interested in pursuing FIRE (financial independence retire early) to relieve ourselves of financial stress and get to make choices like taking a sabbatical from work and working part-time before traditional retirement age, but I know this requires more income.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I was financially responsible for myself when I graduated college in that I paid for all my expenses myself (besides staying on my parents’ health insurance until age 26). However, I lived with family for eight months when I struggled to find a job after grad school. Since finding that first post-grad job at age 24, I’ve been entirely financially responsible for myself. K. and I are both financial safety nets for our families, and we are each other’s.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My parents unexpectedly gifted us $10,000 for our wedding, which covered the cost of our wedding.