9:30 a.m. — I get to work a little later than I planned because of traffic, but it's fine. When I first started my boss told me I could come in anywhere between 9 and 10, so I try to aim a little after 9. I get into the office and my boss tells me my deadline for one of the papers is bumped to Monday instead of Tuesday, so now I'm rushing to get a story done, which I lost paperwork for, yay! I email my contact to see if they can email it to me. I make some toast with raspberry jam and get to work before I head to the police station for 11:30 to look at the logs. That's always a fun time, especially since I get along very well with the officer I work with.