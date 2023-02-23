Living the renter life can come with many challenges, especially if you’re in a standard apartment in a major city (cough cough: NYC closet-sized rentals). Renters can face limited space and storage options, an inability to make major home improvements, and privacy issues. But there are workarounds to elevate your abode (for the time being) with renter-friendly products that don't require an HGTV crew to install.
For cosmetic changes, products like renter-friendly wallpaper and backsplashes, removable drawer handles, and adhesive lighting fixtures can spruce up your place. And for organization solutions, additions like floating shelves, under-bed drawers, and bathroom and kitchen organizers can dramatically improve small spaces. For these quick and temporary fixes, Amazon has affordable options that are worth it.
We scoured Amazon for the best (and best-selling) renter-friendly products that make big differences. Click through to find home décor products that’ll help you effectively use vertical wall space, clear up countertop real estate, and truly make your rental feel like home.
