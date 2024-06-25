ADVERTISEMENT
From Vacations To Weddings, Rent The Runway Is A One-Stop Shop For Summer Dressing

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated June 25, 2024, 7:29 PM
With the weather getting hotter and days getting longer, we’re looking for summer outfit inspo for all our upcoming vacations (and staycations), summer weddings, and casual Friday office days. But if you’re not looking to accumulate an entirely new wardrobe this season, consider renting. Whether you opt for a subscription plan to refresh your summer looks on a monthly basis or a one-time rental (for as low as $15) for a special occasion, Rent The Runway offers thousands of summer fashion styles from over 750 designers. 

Beyond an extensive library of wedding guest looks and party dresses, the popular rental platform also carries business-casual outfits, warm-weather weekend essentials, and playful vacation looks. From a casual jumpsuit perfect for a Fourth of July barbecue to a printed maxi dress made for a beach getaway, we’ve compiled some of the best fashion items for every summer activity and occasion.

Read on to score low prices on high-end designs from brands like Farm Rio, Simone Miller, Mara Hoffman, and Staud.
Summer Vacations

Kivari
Saguero Playsuit
$50.00$279.00
Rent The Runway
Whether your summer plans involve sightseeing, taking seaside walks, or going to al fresco restaurants, Rent The Runway has a range of vacation-worthy styles. The service is currently highlighting two holiday-appropriate shops for different moods — playful and extroverted — featuring adorable rompers, luxe maxi dresses, and effortlessly chic separates. Don’t forget about carting up a purse (may we suggest a straw bag?) to complete your outfit, too.
Cecilie Bahnsen
Susa Dress
$105.00$890.00
Rent The Runway
Furla
Mini Bucket Bag
$20.00$328.00
Rent The Runway
Mara Hoffman
Enya Dress
$70.00$525.00
Rent The Runway
Scotch & Soda
Gia Starfish Printed Trousers
$30.00$158.00
Rent The Runway
Just BEE Queen
Nova Top
$60.00$325.00
Rent The Runway
Nicholas
Manon Skirt
$60.00$395.00
Rent The Runway
Business Casual Summer

Naadam
Cotton Asymmetrical Stripe Mix Top
$40.00$225.00
Rent The Runway
If you work in an office, Rent The Runway offers business casual styles that will keep you cool and comfortable this summer, ranging from lace button-down shirts and vibrant blazers to trendy bermuda shorts and casual work pants. And while a breezy linen dress is always a good idea, we’re keeping our eye on the button-down linen jumpsuit that’s versatile enough to go from the office to after-work drinks.
Derek Lam Collective
Flutter Sleeve Shirt Dress
$45.00$340.00
Rent The Runway
Reiss
Perla Jumpsuit
$60.00$320.00
Rent The Runway
Sandro
Harper Blazer
$100.00$565.00
Rent The Runway
Eudon Choi Collective
Pink Pleated Shorts
$50.00$275.00
Rent The Runway
rag & bone
Pink Embroidered Mare Shirt
$60.00$325.00
Rent The Runway
Donni
Stripe Pop Trousers
$30.00$164.00
Rent The Runway
Summer Barbecues & Picnics

Alemais
Lemonis Dress
$70.00$595.00
Rent The Runway
For all the backyard barbecues and park picnics you have in store this summer, look to Rent The Runway’s 90+ degree forecast roundup. For a very coquette picnic, opt for a playful fruit print, a corseted midi dress, or a straw tote bag. For a casual barbecue, opt for a denim jumpsuit, sherbet-colored shorts, or a gingham showstopper. Some of these hot-weather statement styles would also work for graduation parties, bridal showers, and weekend brunches.
SEA New York
Tail Lace Top
$69.00$395.00
Rent The Runway
Levi's
Drea Jumpsuit
$30.00$108.00
Rent The Runway
Louna
Green Gingham Ruffle Top
$30.00$128.00
Rent The Runway
Ronny Kobo Collective
Yellow Corset Midi Dress
$40.00$325.00
Rent The Runway
Poolside
St. Tropez Tote
$20.00$315.00
Rent The Runway
Ashley Park x Rent The Runway
Orange Tailored Shorts
$35.00$195.00
Rent The Runway
Summer Wedding Weekends

Significant Other
Parisa Dress
$55.00$352.00
Rent The Runway
If you have a garden party, bridal shower, bachelorette party, or summer wedding (or two or three of these) quickly approaching, renting your bridal event attire is one of the easiest, most cost-effective solutions. Rather than recycling the same looks or buying a new costly dress for every event, rent designer styles that will make a statement without taking up space in your closet. Whether you’re the bride herself, a bridesmaid, or a guest, you can find everything from white mini dresses and statement shell jewelry to summer wedding guest dresses and luxe jumpsuits.
Simon Miller
Blue Breeze Yabba Dress
$45.00$345.00
Rent The Runway
Sabina Musayev
Camellia Dress
$110.00$725.00
Rent The Runway
AMUR
Kallia Jumpsuit
$68.00$498.00
Rent The Runway
AFRM
Kamala Dress
$30.00$88.00
Rent The Runway
Mignonne Gavigan
Anisah Lux Shell Earrings
$20.00$175.00
Rent The Runway
IRO
Yasmina Cutout Mini Dress
$55.00$425.00
Rent The Runway
Pool Parties & Beach Getaways

Staud
Tommy Blue Swimmers Beaded Bag
$20.00$295.00
Rent The Runway
While Rent The Runway doesn’t offer swimsuits to rent (we assume for hygienic purposes), it does offer oceanic and nautical-inspired styles (think: a kitschy fish-printed mini dress and sailor-approved striped romper). The service also currently offers a few accessories that we’d love to style our poolside or beachside looks with (think: a pearl necklace and beaded bag with a swimmers design). Cart them up to make (ultra-stylish) memories in for your summer parties, last-minute getaways, and boat outings.
Ciao Lucia
Aukai Dress
$35.00$285.00
Rent The Runway
Farm Rio
Sweet Rio Maxi
$35.00$245.00
Rent The Runway
English Factory
Stripe Knit Romper
$30.00$140.00
Rent The Runway
A.L.C.
Bennett Shorts
$60.00$325.00
Rent The Runway
Lizzie Fortunato
Destination Necklace
$15.00$295.00
Rent The Runway
Marissa Webb Collective
Floral Tiered Mini Dress
$45.00$365.00
Rent The Runway
Shop all Rent The Runway summer fashion

