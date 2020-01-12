Add 15,000 Pieces To Your Wardrobe With This Exclusive Discount Code

I’m going to share a true, personal story with you guys. The last time I used a carpool service, two fellow passengers got to chatting, as it happens when you’re stuck in traffic with strangers. As they exchanged pleasantries it was revealed that one of them was employed at the disruptive, cultishly beloved “closet in the cloud” subscription service Rent the Runway. The outburst that ensued could only be described as fanatical, as the other passenger declared herself to be a devoted user of the site, which offers members unlimited rental access to a staggeringly long list of coveted brands from Ulla Johnson to Mansur Gavriel at a fraction of the retail cost.
Was I bearing witness to a strategically filmed hidden-camera commercial for the site? Unless you guys know something I don’t, the answer to that question is no — I was simply witnessing one of the IRL moments of RTR fandom that I suspect happens with growing frequency, as the site continues to beef up its brand assortment and make it ever-easier for fashion enthusiasts to rotate their wardrobes with the tap of a button. (R29 friend and former fashion editor Jessica Andrews — some of you may know her as @dressupwithjess — just tried one of the site’s newest innovations, a “closet concierge” partnership with W Hotels that delivers customer’s order right to their rooms for the lightest possible travel that we could fathom.)
With streamlined closets and minimal consumption on top of everyone’s New Year’s resolution lists in 2020, the time to try out a clothing subscription service has never been better. Even better, the prospect of testing RTR’s easy to use “Unlimited” plan did just get a little sweeter: the site is offering R29 readers an exclusive discount code. Applying “RTRXR29” will get you $100 off each month of a two-month trial, so you’ll only pay $59/month for the first 60 days of membership. It’s a pretty epic deal for a service that allows you to have up to four items at a time for as long as you please, along with exchanges anytime you change your mind or want to try something new. With over 15,000 items on the site, your closet will expand considerably without your having to buy a single new item.
