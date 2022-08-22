If clogged pores, adult acne, and redness is part of your daily routine, kiss them all goodbye with this sale that's safe for sensitive skin. Introducing Renée Rouleau's Anniversary Sale — the annual sale event from the science-based, acne-friendly skin-care brand. From August 24 through August 30, save 25% off sitewide with no promo codes needed.
"Keeping acne at the forefront, I developed the line by avoiding common ingredients that might irritate or clog pores," Renée Rouleau, founder and esthetician, told Refinery29. The brand has over 50 products for nine different skin types with — our favorite — a super-handy quiz to figure out what your type is. Whether you're in need of an emergency cystic spot treatment or a pore-clearing mask, what better time to restock than a can't-miss-it deal?
This non-drying, sulfate-free gel face wash is formulated to clear acne, bumps, blackheads, and clogged pores while alleviating red discoloration and scarring left over from blemishes. Perfect for sensitive skin, it gently exfoliates with a blend of salicylic, lactic, and glycolic acids. You can also use it for back or chest acne!
Formerly known as the Anti Cyst Treatment, this powerful spot treatment provides quick recovery from those stubborn cystic acne bumps and the painful inflammation that can linger for weeks. It's the brand's most famous product, well-known for its 30-plus years of revolutionary results. Plus, it can also be used to treat infected ingrown hairs.
This oil-free moisturizer is perfect for highly sensitive, acne-prone skin without clogging any pores or causing any breakouts. The main ingredient is saccharide isomerate, a complex that combines naturally occurring sugars to hydrate the skin for up to 72 hours while maintaining a strong moisture barrier. Plus, the smell is a luxe subtle citrus.
This just might be a contender for the perfect detox mask out there: It cleanses bacteria and oil from pores to clear blemishes while still calming redness and irritation. Recommended for everything from pre-menstrual acne to post-waxing inflammation.
This broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sunscreen is a lightweight and greaseless option for those with sensitive skin and/or prone to clogged pores and blackheads. It's unscented and promises not to leave behind a white cast, making it perfect for daily use under makeup or by itself.
