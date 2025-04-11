This LA Hotel Specializes In Longer Stays & It’s A Remote Worker’s Dream

My first weekend at AKA was hectic, and as an on-the-go entertainment reporter, I needed my space to serve as an office, a makeup room, a wardrobe fitting suite, and a comfortable escape. It gave me all of the above. Before each red carpet (first up was the NAACP Image Awards and the SAG Awards), my makeup artist Aniya would arrive and set up on the kitchen spacious counter. The floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room let in ample natural light so Aniya was able to work her magic with adequate lighting. The high-speed Wi-Fi allowed me to prep for interviews in the makeup chair from the comfort of my own space, and when I needed to print out my questions to take with me to the red carpet, the front desk attendant was on it and had them waiting for me on my way out the door for the day. The concierge is available 24/7 and everyone was so helpful. From printouts, to receiving packages, to replacing misplaced keys (I told you it was a hectic week!), the staff was some of the best I've encountered in all my stays in hotels around the world.