Yes, It’s Possible To Have Relaxed Hair That’s Strong — I’m Proof

Nik and I clicked from the moment we met, the moment I sat in her chair. She made me feel extremely comfortable, and after she worked her magic, I always felt like my most beautiful self. She’s never steered me wrong. It turned out, we had mutual friends, and soon our client-hairstylist relationship evolved into, well, friendship. Over the years, Nik served as something like a guardian angel to my hair — she taught me which products to use and the ingredients to look for. With her guidance (and immense patience), it took me about five years to learn how to take care of it myself (washing, blow-drying, styling), without having to call her every time I was going out. I have full confidence in her. Any time I’m in the salon, she’d ask, “What do you want?” I’d reply, “Whatever you want. I trust you.”