14 Last-Minute Relaxation Gifts To Buy Your Mom This Year

Growing up, my mom always had her hands full taking care of me (and my twin sister — that's two times the diapers and crying at 3 a.m.) As we got older, however, it always made figuring out what to get her for her birthday or Mother's Day pretty easy — any relaxing bath or body products from Crabtree & Evelyn or L'Occitane would be a guaranteed hit.
However, relaxation doesn't always manifest itself in the form of a luxe beauty product — for some mamas, maybe a new plant or meditation cushion is the way to some serenity now. Ahead, 14 thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas to consider when shopping for Mother's Day — which is less than a week away, ICYMI.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.