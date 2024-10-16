"TV shows and movies typically depict teen parents of color through the struggle or in other negative framings, as though they have ruined their lives. But my relationship with my mom looked more like Gilmore Girls’ Lorelai and Rory: I felt like it was me and my mom against the world — and it still is."
"Our stories are used as cautionary tales, with happy endings too far out of reach."
"Growing up with young parents means you will see them grow and change. You observe as they learn life-altering lessons for the first time. They then pass on their advice, as though they hadn’t just learned it themselves."
Justin Tejada, 28, Colombian-Dominican from Florida
"As time continues, I realize it’s their first time living, too. I’ve grown to be more patient and understanding."
Jae*, 18, Brazilian and Salvadoran from San Francisco
"I am her person, and she's my person."
Briana Santiago, 26, Puerto Rican from Brooklyn
"I understand there will be obstacles and challenges throughout life. My mom has shown me I can get through it all — because she did."