Regina Hall Talks Food, Family & Finding Healing At The Cookout
In the words of The Fresh Prince [Will Smith] and DJ Jazzy Jeff, it’s officially “summer, summer, summertime.” And for award-winning actress Regina Hall, this season is all about the cookout — firing up the grill, making memories and taking in all the good vibes with family and friends.
The D.C. native has a career spanning more than two decades, delivering unforgettable performances in Black cultural staples from hilarious comedies like Girls Trip to heartfelt dramas including The Best Man and Love & Basketball.
Beyond the screen, she has built a legacy as a creative force and a champion for stories that feel real and relatable. But for all the standout moments throughout her career, it’s the memories tied to food, family and friendship that she holds closest.
That's why she partnered with Bounty to build her ultimate cookout — from the ribs to the clean-up crew — and let us in on how everyone has an important role at the function. However, for Regina, it's not just about the food. It’s also about protecting your peace, finding joy in the little things and feeding your spirit as much as your plate.
So we had to ask: What’s going on her plate and what’s really feeding her soul these days, and in true Regina fashion, she didn’t hold back.
Unbothered: What's a dish you have to have at a cookout, no matter what?
Regina Hall: There are probably three, I would say. And that's for me. You've got to have barbecue, and you have to have burgers, but also you've got to have ribs and wings. I know that's three things, but it's really one thing. I have to have baked beans, and if you can keep it hot, I really love mac and cheese. I also like potato salad, depending on who makes it and how it's prepared.
If I'm going too hard and I'm not listening, life will slow me down in some way, and so I've learned to listen to that.
What's your unspoken role at the cookout?
RH: Taste tester. I like to eat all the food. I can't stand messiness, and I hate to be at a cookout and you have to clean everything at the end of the night. I am probably someone who helps everybody. If I were throwing the cookout or if my friend were throwing the cookout, I would be the one helping with the cleanup and making sure people aren't being wasteful. I can't stand when people waste water, drink this much and then go get another one. I really can't stand wasted paper towels either, where I'm like, "You barely used it. Fold it up and use it again." I don't like waste, so I would be the one cleaning up. That's my role.
Beyond food, what's something that's been feeding your soul lately?
RH: I always love reading books that teach me really practical things. There's a book I read recently called The Let Them [Theory] that I liked, allowing people to do... without it affecting you and getting upset. Like, "Let them." And I love summertime, because it's a good time to be outdoors. I enjoy being in nature; I like to walk, and I love the sunshine. I think waking up to sunshine is wonderful. I enjoy being outside, and I actually love cookouts because they're a chance to spend time with friends and family. It's the social aspect of healing that is, and the sense of community. So those things are really, really healing for me. Or soul feeding, I should say.
That's a good point and brings me to my next question. What did the cookouts of your childhood teach you about family, belonging or joy?
RH: I think it's more than what they taught me. I mean, they just were. They gave me aspects of joy and aspects of family, and what I think I gained from that was an understanding of how important those things are to my life and how much I value them. I've lost family members, I've lost my mom, so the importance of memories and the importance of making time, making it special. Food, celebration, friendship, all the things that you remember more than anything. Right? More than money.
I have incredible memories. The truth is, my mom was like me. My mom was a Virgo, so my mom was incredibly neat. That's why she's like, "You don't clean up when you finish, you clean up as you go." So I think it's just the importance of family and the importance of memories, dancing and laughter. Everything that you grow up and realize are the truest treasures of life.
Absolutely. I lost my mom too, but when I do certain things, I hear her voice. Or to your point, you incorporate her teachings into your daily life.
RH: Yes, and what about things that you didn't do? Do you remember when your mom would say things like, "Turn off all those lights. Why do you have all the lights burning?" Or my mom would be like, "Stop using so many paper towels." But you weren't paying bills then, so you didn't really know. All those things that you heard, that you didn't necessarily realize that you were digesting into your being, you hear it now, and you kind of do it, even something as simple as making your bed. It's a really interesting thing to watch yourself hear and become from your mom or your loved one.
Yes, I definitely understand that. And has there ever been a season where you realized you were giving too much and you needed to refill your own plate first?
RH: I think there are periods of life like that. Maybe if you feel like, "Oh, I'm working a lot." Not that the work is too much, but you're like, "Oh, I need to relax so that I can enjoy the work." Or you say, "Gosh, I haven't spent enough time with friends," or "Maybe I need to do something where I need to nurture my body a little bit more," whether it's with a diet. Not a diet, as in not eating, but rather a focus on healthy things and exercise.
I think life means that you're always searching for balance. And at one point, this could be an imbalance, and you might say, "Oh, I haven't done this and I haven't done that." So there are always times, and I think your heart and your spirit remind you. If I'm going too hard and I'm not listening, my body will just catch a cold or something. Life will slow me down in some way, and so I've learned to listen to that.
I actually love cookouts because they're a chance to spend time with friends and family. It's the social aspect of how healing that is and the sense of community.
It's all interconnected. Like you said, once you start listening to your body, it gives you that warning to slow down.
RH: And after a couple of times of not listening, you're like, "All right, I get it. I'm going to listen from now on."
Exactly. And what are the little joys you protect no matter what?
RH: I always make sure I take some time for solitude. That's really important for me. I love quiet, because that's when I think, or don't think, and hear. I love my friends and I love food. My joys are really simple. It's probably a lot less complicated than most, or maybe I assume that.
Also, I protect my food at all costs, I'll tell you that much. (laughs) My hairstylist is an amazing cook, and I begged her to cook for me, so she cooked, and the food was so good. If someone had said, "Can I have one?" "No. No!" I will say no, because it's easy for me to share a lot of things, but not food. But I'm always begging for someone else's food, so I'm hypocritical in that way.
I feel you on that! (laughs) My last question. What would younger Regina be surprised to know about your life today?
RH: Oh my gosh. She'd be surprised about it all. You know, young Regina probably thought, Oh, this was going to happen at this age. "Oh, by 26 I'm going to do that, and then by 29 I'll be married, and then by 30 I'll have 1.1 kids. I'll have my second one at 32. I'll be a mogul at 33." I mean, I don't know. But she would be happy to know that I was happy.
In many ways, my life is beyond my wildest dreams, and in some ways it's not what I imagined at all. But the biggest thing would be that I have good friends. I have great people in my life. Professionally and personally, I have amazing people in my life. Young Regina would be very happy to know that she made some good choices because she spent a lot of time in the clubs. She could have made some bad ones.
I try to tell my nieces and nephews that every decision always comes with a consequence, so be careful and mindful of the decisions you make.
RH: Every decision.
Your life can go right or left depending on your choices.
RH: Yes. Yes, yes! That goes from grade school to high school to college. I've always had really good friends.
Your support system means a lot.
RH: And you know what? My mama always knew. They always know who's good for you and who's not. I don't know how moms know. I'd wonder, "How'd you know?" It's amazing how they know. But yeah, that's been really good.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
