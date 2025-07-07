Regina Hall Talks Food, Family & Finding Healing At The Cookout

RH: Yes, and what about things that you didn't do? Do you remember when your mom would say things like, "Turn off all those lights. Why do you have all the lights burning?" Or my mom would be like, "Stop using so many paper towels." But you weren't paying bills then, so you didn't really know. All those things that you heard, that you didn't necessarily realize that you were digesting into your being, you hear it now, and you kind of do it, even something as simple as making your bed. It's a really interesting thing to watch yourself hear and become from your mom or your loved one.