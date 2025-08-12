ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
Drop Everything — Reformation’s Summer Sale Is Here

Esther Newman
Last Updated August 12, 2025, 10:18 AM
Photo: Courtesy of Reformation.
Back-to-school season is nigh, but nothing brightens the end of the summer like a major discount from one of our favorite brands —  especially when said brand only occasionally holds sales. We’re of course talking about Reformation — our go-to destination for modern, sustainably-sourced styles, top-quality denim, enviable wedding guest looks, linen basics, trendy plus-sized pieces, and more. (And we’re not alone —  Ref has an impressive celebrity fanbase. Most recently, we’ve seen Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Zendaya, and Nicola Coughlan donning the brand.)
Whether you’re shopping for a late-summer getaway or looking ahead to fall, you’ll find plenty to add to your cart. The sale kicks off today with up to 30% off hundreds of styles and runs for a limited time only (or while supplies last). We recommend having your credit cards at the ready if you want to snag some of the best deals. Read on for our top picks.
Reformation Summer Sale: Dresses

Still looking to add a new dress to your wardrobe? You’re in luck —  the Reformation sale is chock-full of options. Honestly, the choices are staggering, from lightweight linen minis and flowy maxis for last-minute getaways or destination weddings to slinky slips for date nights and versatile milkmaid styles for transitional dressing.
Reformation
Marella Linen Dress
$194.60$278.00
Reformation
Reformation
Marina Silk Dress
$173.60$248.00
Reformation
Reformation
Delilah Linen Dress
$194.60$278.00
Calix Dress
Reformation
Calix Dress
$103.60$148.00
Reformation
Reformation
Monet Linen Dress
$194.60$278.00
Reishi Dress
Reformation
Reishi Dress
$194.60$278.00
Reformation
Reformation Summer Sale: Denim

If there’s one thing that Reformation has perfected, it’s denim. From your classic baby-blue jeans to the trend-forward styles (think relaxed jorts, corset tops, and slim-fit midi dresses), you’ll find them all at the Reformation end-of-summer sale.
Reformation
Addyson High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
$124.60$178.00
Reformation
Reformation
Kendi Denim Midi Dress
$152.60$218.00
Reformation
Reformation
Saige High Rise 4” Jean Shorts
$103.60$148.00
Reformation
Reformation
Arlo Denim Overalls
$173.60$248.00
Tate Denim Top
Reformation
Tate Denim Top
$124.60$178.00
Reformation
Reformation
Balia Denim Midi Dress
$152.60$218.00
Reformation
Reformation Summer Sale: Plus Size

ICYMI, Reformation is one of the top destinations for chic, well-cut plus-size fashion. We’re very excited to see so many incredible pieces make it to the sale.
Brandy Skirt Es
Brandy Skirt Es
$68.60$98.00
Reformation
Reformation
Aspen Linen Top Es
$103.60$148.00
Reformation
Reformation
Monet Linen Dress Es
$194.60$278.00
Reformation
Reformation
Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant Es
$131.60$188.00
Elio Knit Top Es
Reformation
Elio Knit Top Es
$68.60$98.00
Reformation
Reformation
Loula Linen Dress Es
$159.60$228.00
Reformation
Reformation Summer Sale: Petite Size

Calling all our 5'3" and under friends —  Reformation also has you covered with specially tailored petite designs, many of which are also discounted right now.
Reformation
Petites Delanie Dress
$124.60$178.00
Reformation
Reformation
Petites Carter Linen Mid Rise Pant
$138.60$198.00
Reformation
Reformation
Petites Ainsley Two Piece
$208.60$298.00
Reformation
Reformation
Petites Katarin Linen Dress
$194.60$278.00
Reformation
Reformation
Petites Vida Low Rise Pant
$138.60$198.00
Reformation
Reformation
Petites Buxton Skirt
$117.60$168.00
Reformation
Reformation Summer Sale: Tops & Sweaters

What better time to upgrade your transitional and early-fall wardrobe than with a standout top or cozy new knit? (Or two, or three, or four, or… The world is your Reformation-sale-shaped oyster!)
Owen Knit Top
Owen Knit Top
$82.60$118.00
Miri Top
Reformation
Miri Top
$103.60$148.00
Reformation
Reformation
Brooke Cashmere Cropped Turtleneck
$208.60$298.00
Reformation
Reformation
Sawyer Oversized Cashmere Polo
$208.60$298.00
Reformation
Reformation
Eli Oversized Shirt
$89.60$128.00
Reformation
Reformation
Caspia Cashmere Cropped Cardigan
$138.60$198.00
Reformation
Reformation Summer Sale: Matching Sets

When in doubt, let a matching set do all the heavy fashion lifting for you. Reformation is well known for its stunning selection, including easy, breezy linen numbers, office-ready vest-and-pants combinations, and versatile skirt co-ords that can be dressed up or down.
Laguna Two Piece
Laguna Two Piece
$208.60$298.00
Reformation
Reformation
Alleia Satin Two Piece
$243.60$348.00
Reformation
Reformation
Moya Linen Two Piece
$208.60$298.00
Reformation
Reformation
Pears Knit Two Piece
$187.60$268.00
Eliana Two Piece
Reformation
Eliana Two Piece
$173.60$248.00
Reformation
Reformation
Misty Linen Two Piece
$208.60$298.00
Reformation
Reformation Summer Sale: Coats & Jackets

It might feel strange to think about the colder months amid hot, humid August, but they’ll be here before you know it. Now’s the time to save on a gorgeous new coat or jacket in preparation.
Reformation
Veda Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket
$418.60$598.00
Mabel Jacket
Reformation
Mabel Jacket
$173.60$248.00
Asher Coat
Reformation
Asher Coat
$299.60$428.00
Reformation
Reformation
Ellie Faux Fur Coat
$243.60$348.00
Enzo Jacket
Reformation
Enzo Jacket
$243.60$348.00
Reformation
Reformation
Kensington Trench
$257.60$368.00
Reformation
Reformation Summer Sale: Shoes & Handbags

We’re also on the verge of boot and suede season. —  Come fall and winter, you’ll be able to show off your favorites from the sale while bundling up. We’re taking this sale as an opportunity to upgrade our rotation.
Kat Soft Loafer
Kat Soft Loafer
$187.60$268.00
Xandra Knee Boot
Reformation
Xandra Knee Boot
$334.60$478.00
Reformation
Reformation
Melissa Mary Jane Flat
$187.60$268.00
Rhea Hobo Bag
Reformation
Rhea Hobo Bag
$313.60$448.00
Reformation
Reformation
Small Vittoria Tote
$278.60$398.00
Reformation
Reformation
Carlotta Shoulder Bag
$278.60$398.00
Reformation
