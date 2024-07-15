“I started with pieces in my own closet that I loved and drew inspiration from there," Harrier said in a press statement. "I have a ton of vintage so much of the collection is influenced by my love of collecting that, but I wanted everything to feel modern and fresh at the same time. I was heavily influenced by ’90s fashion, which is my absolute favorite era, and the style icons of that time, like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Gwyneth Paltrow.”