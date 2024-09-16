All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Sometimes a fashion collaboration just makes perfect sense, and that’s the case for Reformation x Kacey Musgraves. The sustainable cult brand has teamed up with the singer-songwriter on an earthy and pastoral-inspired collection that any fan (of the brand and/or singer) would love to don this fall. Coinciding with the North American leg of Musgraves’ Deeper Well world tour, this collaboration transforms the feelings and images that the album’s songs evoke… into a 17-piece capsule collection… that dropped today!
“Each piece was very thoughtfully and personally crafted over many months and propels the classic aesthetic of Deeper Well into a new, wearable dimension,” Musgraves said in a press release. “Designing every little detail of this collection and partnering with an earth-conscious brand I’m organically a fan of was such a joy and a fun opportunity to flex a different creative muscle.”
The collection includes a range of dresses, knitwear, matching separates, outerwear, and shoes in Reformation’s signature recycled and regenerative materials, along with a new custom floral print. From lace-detailed dresses and a plaid overcoat to a vintage-inspired denim corset and leather riding boots, this collection is a dream if you’re a romantic, English country-rise lover, or stylish horse girl, all modeled by Musgraves.
“Each piece was very thoughtfully and personally crafted over many months and propels the classic aesthetic of Deeper Well into a new, wearable dimension,” Musgraves said in a press release. “Designing every little detail of this collection and partnering with an earth-conscious brand I’m organically a fan of was such a joy and a fun opportunity to flex a different creative muscle.”
The collection includes a range of dresses, knitwear, matching separates, outerwear, and shoes in Reformation’s signature recycled and regenerative materials, along with a new custom floral print. From lace-detailed dresses and a plaid overcoat to a vintage-inspired denim corset and leather riding boots, this collection is a dream if you’re a romantic, English country-rise lover, or stylish horse girl, all modeled by Musgraves.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
shop 4 products
The singer gave a sneak peek of the collection recently, wearing the plaid milkmaid-esque mini dress for a Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance. There, she credited the collection as being the “perfect line for you to frolic around in.”
Like Musgraves' hit song “Too Good To Be True,” this collaboration may seem like there’s a catch, but there’s not. The only hurdle you’ll have to jump is carting up the much-anticipated pieces before they sell out.
Like Musgraves' hit song “Too Good To Be True,” this collaboration may seem like there’s a catch, but there’s not. The only hurdle you’ll have to jump is carting up the much-anticipated pieces before they sell out.
shop 5 products
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your fall outfit game or enter your “demure” era, this collection has all the fall fashion must-haves you could want.
Shop the Reformation x Kacey Musgraves collaboration, which ranges between $28 and $498, at Reformation and Nordstrom, now.
Shop the Reformation x Kacey Musgraves collaboration, which ranges between $28 and $498, at Reformation and Nordstrom, now.
shop 4 products
shop 4 products
Reformation x Kacey Musgraves
Austin Ultra High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
$168.00Reformation
$168.00Nordstrom