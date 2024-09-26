These Reformation x Hoka Sneakers Are Made For Hot Girl Walks

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If there are two brands that know a thing or two about collaborating on much-anticipated, sought-after collections, it’s Reformation and Hoka. The celebrity-loved fashion brand most recently collaborated with Kacey Musgraves on an equestrian-inspired capsule, while the viral activewear label teamed up with FP Movement on a stylish sneaker drop. Now, they're taking the next logical step: teaming up with each other.
Debuting today, Hoka x Reformation combines one of the latter's most popular sneaker styles — the top-rated Mach 6 shoe — and the former’s signature color palette to introduce three new colorways: Syrah/Savvy Red, Eggnog/Shortbread, and Flint Grey/Rainy Day. The limited-edition kicks are made from recycled polyester and organic cotton that are 100% recyclable through RefRecycling, a service that encourages customers to return Reformation products in order for them to be broken down into fibers and reused for new styles. (In addition to a knack for collaborations, the brands share a commitment to sustainability.)
While the original Mach 6 sneaker is designed for everyday running, these reimagined, Reformation-ified styles are intended for less strenuous activities. According to a press release, they're lifestyle shoes, "engineered for being somewhat sporty, whether it’s amateur pickleball or prancing with Joanna Rohrback — whatever gets you hot and sweaty.”
So, if you’re looking to take hot girl walks, dance classes, or something in between (cough, cough, prancercising, like campaign model Rohrback) this fall, step into these fashion-forward sneakers. And if the hype around this collaboration is just as popular as the Hoka x FP Collection one was, then you’ll need to run, not hot-girl walk, to cart up your favorite color before they inevitably sell out.
The $160 limited-edition sneakers are available to shop at Reformation.com and select stores now and at Hoka.com and Nordstrom.com soon.