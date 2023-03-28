Reformation Debuts At Anthropologie — & Two Stunning Worlds Collide

If you haven’t heard the great news, Reformation just launched a shop at Anthropologie! Reformation’s clothing and accessories are cult favorites for those who crave high-quality, sustainably made pieces, so we’re thrilled by this long-awaited collaboration. Anthropologie now holds over 50 Reformation pieces, including sleek sandals, cocktail dresses, and bridal styles.
So whether you’re looking for the perfect linen spring dress in a mini, midi, or maxi length or the best wedding guest heels to dance the night away, you’ll find the most charming, vintage-inspired designs in Anthropologie’s new Reformation shop. You’re bound to fall in love with this collection and find pieces you'll want to add to your spring and summer wardrobes.
Spring Dresses
Anthropologie’s selection of Reformation dresses includes a stunning mix of styles, lengths, and prints (there are floral prints a plenty!) You’ll find flirty mini dresses, easy breezy midi dresses, and flowing maxi dresses perfect for any garden party or wedding soiree.
Elevated Basics
Reformation is built on the foundation and importance of sustainable fashion. To help achieve this, it uses dead stock and eco fabrics to cut back on waste. This collection of elevated wardrobe staples includes 100% organic cotton shirts along with Tencel trousers and a relaxed linen jumpsuit.
Spring Shoes
Get ready to dance in any of Reformation’s numerous heeled sandals or strappy slingback styles. There’s a celebratory mix of metallics to choose from. But if you want to take on the balletcore trend, pick between pale blue or subtle pink ballet flats.
Bridal Dresses
Reformation’s bridal dresses are giving serious vintage wedding vibes. There's the ‘60s-inspired mini dress and the ‘80s-esque off-the-shoulder one, and we can see summer destination brides wearing either. There are also a few dreamy gowns that you’ll want to say “I do” in, whether you’re actually getting married or not!
