Refinery29 & Unbothered Activate At The 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Refinery29 alongside R29’s Unbothered and Somos, are excited to join our sister brand, ESSENCE, to celebrate the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® from July 4-7, 2024 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
If you may find yourself down in NOLA, keep an eye out for the R29/Unbothered/Somos and Beautycon booths to stop by and say hello! Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect from us:
Beautycon
One of the greatest athletes of all-time, an entrepreneur and a style icon, Serena Williams, will make her first appearance at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™, during BEAUTYCON™: @ESSENCEFEST Edition. Serena will discuss being a powerhouse on the court and democratizing beauty through her beauty brand, WYN Beauty. BEAUTYCON™ will also feature beauty tips and tricks from celebrity hairstylist and artistic director, Tippi Shorter and the latest industry trends from Michelle O'Connor, Javon Ford, Sister Scientist and Uche Natori.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Manicurated Live
Manicurated Live will make a special appearance with R29 Unbothered at the Essence Festival, where we will have three nail techs from Black woman-owned, New Orleans-based nail salon Lab and Lounge providing quick manicures and accent designs. Join us for an unforgettable experience!
Refinery29, Unbothered, and Somos’ ‘Manicurated’ celebrates nails and explores the role of nail salons and designs in culture. We highlight the most talented nail artists and influencers, showcasing their masterful creations that are changing the beauty game. These artists share personal stories about how nails have influenced their girlhood.
Fit Check
Get ready for a stylish experience at the ESSENCE Festival with the Refinery29 Fit Check Booth! This special edition booth is your chance to flaunt your outfits, showcase your gorgeous nails for the Nail Cam and take in the affirmations. Strike a pose, capture the moment, and share your fit photos with friends via email and on your social channels. Join us for a fun and fashionable time, and make sure to shine down in NOLA.
In addition to the above, Essence Festival attendees will be able to check out curated conversations around everything from love and relationships, voter education, health and wellness, beauty trends, music and entertainment, HBCUs, entrepreneurship, to sustainability and more!
Attendees can register for the free daytime experiences directly on the E360 app and plan out their festival experience at their fingertips. This app offers special deals, curated itineraries, and push notifications with the latest information on everything happening throughout this year’s festival.
Tickets for the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® are available at ESSENCEFestival.com. Virtual attendees can join in on the celebration at ESSENCE.com and ESSENCEFestival.com, as well as join the conversation on social media at @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Be sure to keep an eye on @R29Unbothered throughout the weekend for highlights, coverage and exciting exclusives from the team on the ground! We’ll see you out there.