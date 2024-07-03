Refinery29 & Unbothered Activate At The 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Get ready for a stylish experience at the ESSENCE Festival with the Refinery29 Fit Check Booth! This special edition booth is your chance to flaunt your outfits, showcase your gorgeous nails for the Nail Cam and take in the affirmations. Strike a pose, capture the moment, and share your fit photos with friends via email and on your social channels. Join us for a fun and fashionable time, and make sure to shine down in NOLA.