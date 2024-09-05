Introducing Refinery29’s Powerhouses Of 2024

They are champions of unapologetic self-expression and style.
She expertly played a mean girl in the latest update of the hit-movie-turned-Broadway-musical-turned-musical-movie — a role that, she tells Refinery29, “helped me discover a more feminine edge to my style that I had always struggled to embrace before.” Then the internet’s mean girls came for her, wondering why Karen (a character originated on screen by Amanda Seyfried) was now brown, and later freaking out over a rumor that Avantika (she/her) might play the lead in a live action Rapunzel. Tuning out trolls is no easy business but it’s a mission the Columbia University student, who also played the Disney Channel’s first South Asian lead in 2021’s Spin, is committed to. Coming soon: the Disney+ adaptation of the YA novel A Crown of Wishes, in which she will star and executive produce. As for her impact on the fashion world? “Perhaps in five years, I will have a better answer for you. And I hope that the answer is that my fashion has inspired young brown girls to see themselves in spaces that highlight beauty and style. They deserve to know that we can be both beautiful and fashionable any day of the week.”
Growing up as an Asian adoptee with a disability, Scout Bassett (she/her) often felt othered. But when she got her first running blade at 14 years old, it changed everything. “I decided almost immediately that I was done with the cosmetic cover that ‘disguised’ my prosthetic,” the American Paralympian wrote in her memoir, Lucky Girl. Today, helping underrepresented people feel seen is her driving force — including in fashion, where those with disabilities are often still excluded. In 2022, when Skims launched adaptive underwear, Bassett was the face of the collection. Then during Paris Couture Week last summer, she took to the stage as part of Nike Women’s “Goddess Awakened” dance performance — a celebration of style and self-expression, visibility and representation. In her advocacy work, Bassett awards grants to women athletes with disabilities through the Scout Bassett Fund, and her newest job, as the president of the Women’s Sports Foundation, is helping all girls and women, in all sports, chase their dreams. “I’ve never wanted to hide my prosthetic. It is a part of who I am and something I am very proud of. I would encourage others to use fashion to highlight what they are most proud of,” she tells Refinery29.
After Florida governor Ron DeSantis banned rainbow-lit bridges during and after Pride, Lauren Chan (she/her) fought back in the most fashionable way possible: a custom Mario Fugnitto dress featuring queer iconography (images of the 1971 Toronto Gay Day Picnic) that she wore during Miami Swim Week. It’s been a year since the Canadian former Glamour fashion editor made history as Sports Illustrated’s first-ever openly queer, plus-size “Rookie” (also the first one to come out publicly in the pages of the same magazine). Since then, Chan has continued to advocate for body positivity and size inclusivity in fashion. Her luxury plus-size fashion line, Henning, sold to Universal Standard in 2023 and this past January came the first-ever collaborative collection, including a pair of classic straight-leg jeans that spawned a 5,000-person waiting list. “All of my work is motivated by size-diverse, AAPI, and/or LGBTQ+ folks, and my goal is to make the world a more inclusive place for those of us who have been marginalized based on those identifiers,” she tells R29. Mission accomplished.
Her 2024 Met Gala look by H&M was inspired by the alpine forget-me-not (the state flower of her home state, Alaska) — and it’s safe to say that Quannah ChasingHorse (she/her), who was born in the Navajo Nation in Arizona, is unforgettable. Since getting tapped by a Calvin Klein modeling scout in 2020, the environmental activist and fourth-generation land protector for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge has put Indigenous identity, and her traditional Yidįįłtoo face tattoos, front and center on fashion’s most visible runways, modeling for Gucci, Chloé and Chanel. This spring she became the face of Stella McCartney’s summer collection, which is made from 95% conscious materials — an ideal fit for a climate activist (who most recently co-narrated the 2024 documentary Bad River about the Bad River Band’s battle for sovereignty) who just happens to moonlight as a catwalk queen.
As Cassandra Nova, the fabulous villain in the summer’s record-breaking blockbuster, their performance outshone the titular Deadpool & Wolverine. Emma Corrin (they/them) brought nuance and camp to their Marvelverse debut but it was on the movie’s press tour that the style chameleon really left their mark, pioneering the Gen Z-approved pantless trend and saving red carpet fashion. Since breaking out as the young Princess Diana in the middle seasons of The Crown, Corrin has commanded the attention of style-watchers and used their platform to educate on gender fluidity. The Cartier ambassador has also tried their hand at designing, creating hats and tees for the UK-based trans awareness organization Not A Phase. Next up (we hope): this month’s Emmy red carpet, where the Miu Miu face and star of the upcoming vampire flick Nosferatu may or may not wear pants, but is sure to make an impression either way.
Bridgerton fans waited two seasons for Penelope to finally get her moment — possibly multiple moments — in *that* carriage ride scene. But Nicola Coughlan’s (she/her) charm was never up for debate: As the winningly naive Clare on Derry Girls and then as the Featheringtons' lil’ sis, she’s as adept at stealing scenes as Lady Whistledown is at spreading gossip. But seeing Penelope embrace main character energy on the hit series’ horniest season yet was a win for wallflowers everywhere. Watching Coughlan deftly manage increased public scrutiny has been just as, er, satisfying. When an interviewer called her “brave” for doing nude scenes, she joked that she was very proud to be a public representation of women with perfect breasts. Outside the world of corsets and courtiers, Coughlan has gone full-on fashion plate on the red carpet and off: a chili-red blazer dress by Stella McCartney was a standout. Never mind her appearance in the new, Renaissance-inspired campaign for Skims. Like the rest of the world, Kim Kardashian is clearly #TeamPenelope.
Jasmine Crockett went viral this year after clapping back at Marjorie Taylor Greene, who made fun of her false eyelashes — a racist microaggression — during a House Oversight Committee meeting. The exchange inspired Crockett (she/her), the representative from Texas’ 30th congressional district, to create and trademark a capsule “Crockett Clapback Collection” of swag to raise money for the Democrats. The 43-year-old freshman politico’s ability to speak internet has engaged young people in her home state and beyond: Her Congress live tweets are juicier than reality TV, complete with eyeball and popcorn emojis. But it’s as a champion for her colleague and fellow Divine Nine sorority alum Kamala Harris that Crockett’s impact is really being felt these days. “What is your ‘Black job’ in November?” she asked the crowd gathered at the 2024 Broccoli City Festival, making fun of Donald Trump’s infamous comments. The reply was simple: “Voting.”
Katya Echazarreta (she/her) knows the power of an out-of-this-world fit. “Wearing a spacesuit is a very powerful and transformative experience,” the electrical engineer and first Mexican-born woman in space tells Refinery29. “When I tried on my official flight suit for my mission, made specifically for me and with my own name and mission patch, I went back to my childhood when I used to dream about that very moment.” She certainly worked overtime to get there, starting out in community college with a 4.0 GPA then transferring to UCLA on a full scholarship before interning at NASA. Today, the founder of Fundación Espacial, a nonprofit organization that helps promote space advancement for young people in Mexico, uses her social media as an educational arena, sharing videos and posts of herself promoting space advancement — and always with a great outfit, proving that fashion and science can and do overlap. “As I experiment more and more with my own fashion, I try to find pieces that make me feel just as powerful as a flight suit does. No matter the outfit, I try to go back to that sensation and we seek it across different categories of style.”
Ella Emhoff (she/her), Parsons grad, model and Soft Hands Knit Club knitwear designer, has most recently been on the campaign trail for stepmom Kamala Harris at the DNC. She wore a sold-out Harris-Walz camo hat and later an off-the-shoulder dress by Gen Z designer Joe Ando that had TikTok talking, but she’s had a huge fashion following since donning a bedazzled coat by Miu Miu for the Biden-Harris inauguration in 2021. (A 455% increase in searches for the fashion line followed.) The possibility that Emhoff — who has used her expanded platform to advocate for causes from Black trans rights to Gaza relief — could have a similar impact on the Gen Z voting bloc is not lost on pundits. Emhoff is already standing up to Republicans. When old comments of JD Vance calling Harris a “childless cat lady,” popped up, Emhoff rebutted: “How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?” she posted on Instagram Stories to her following of 434k and counting, referencing herself and her brother.
Being an overachiever is a birthright for Microsoft scion and recent Stanford grad Phoebe Gates (she/her), who finished her bachelor of science a year early. Since then she has had more time for her side hustles: reproductive rights advocacy (Wall Street Journal named Gates among a “new wave of powerhouse donors backing abortion rights”) and eco fashion (“a digital fashion platform with a mission driven by technology and sustainability considerations,” she tells R29 about Phia, a company she cofounded with her Stanford roomie, Sophia Kianni). “In 2023, women-founded startups accounted for 2% or less of VC funding. I hope to inspire a new generation of female entrepreneurs to increase their representation in business.” The company will have its official launch later this year but has already released a handbag collection — a collab with Gates’ eco-fashion fairy godmother, Stella McCartney. As for her go-to power accessory? “Blazer, blazer, blazer. I put it on and I feel strong and way more ready to speak with authority than I should be.”
For California-based photographer Thalía Gochez (she/her), inspiration is always close to home. The film photographer has made a career out of sharing the beauty within her Latine community, taking dreamy portraits of women in the spaces that are familiar to them: their bedrooms, bodegas and flower shops across Mexico City, Los Angeles and the Bay Area. Gochez’s work is intimate and revealing, bringing viewers into the lived experiences of these women, which is partly why she sees herself and her work as more that of a cultural archivist than photographer. “The impact I have in the fashion industry is that I go beyond a fashion-led visual and make room for substance and story to be honored,” Gochez tells Refinery29. This year, the photographer has continued to hone her focus, shooting for emerging and POC-founded brands such as NorBlack NorWhite. “I strive to continue to highlight stories, communities, and voices that are often disregarded in the fashion industry yet are deeply influential on inspiring a lot of trends.”
London-based Griff (she/her), who released her debut album of synthy bedroom ballads, Vertigo, in July, spent her summer the way most 23-year-olds can only dream of: opening one night of the London leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, prepping to open for Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour, oh, and kicking off a global tour of her own in August. And she’s doing it all while rocking her own designs on stage and off. Like her sound, Griff’s self-described “feminine, granny-ish” style is one of one, with the singer using her sewing skills to mark significant moments in her career, like opening for Swift in a “But Daddy I Love Him”-inspired dress she created, or performing at the 2021 BRIT Awards, where she picked up the Rising Star award, in a deconstructed ice blue dress with rings. “I still really love my BRIT Awards dress,” she tells Refinery29. “I think [that] was such a turning point for me and my career, and I look back at that dress really fondly.”
Saeedah Haque’s (she/her) self-named brand isn’t just a clothing brand; as the London-based modest fashion designer tells Refinery29, “it’s a movement.” Bringing abaya to streetwear via her label, Saeedah Haque, which she launched in 2021, Haque is proving that the style doesn’t have to look one way — or be created by one type of person (ahem, men). “I started my streetwear brand from my bedroom, so I think that work ethic and dream chasing has inspired a lot of young people who want to do things differently,” says Haque, who collaborated with Nike to create the first Nike niqab. In early 2024, she was also featured in Forbes’ 30 under 30 European class. “It’s breaking a lot of different barriers because streetwear is also a male-dominated industry and this is 100% a female-owned streetwear brand with authentic roots in culture.”
“Life is way too short to be stressed about what size you wear,” says L.A.-based entrepreneur Kristal Heredia (she/her). “I encourage women through my fashion content to wear what they want and block out all the outside noise.” Heredia is making some major noise of her own these days, building a fashion and social empire made by and for women of all sizes. As the CEO of Mujeres Social talent agency (founded in 2021 and “cultivated by a woman for women”), Heredia is working towards creating an industry that is for everyone. That philosophy extends to her inclusive intimates label, 717, which goes from size small to 3X. “Every woman’s uniqueness is their superpower,” she tells R29, adding that her daughter is her driving force. As for her fashion go-to? “I cannot lie, I am a lounge set girl for life. I love me a good cozy set!”
Described by Virgil Abloh as “the voice of a generation,” model, spoken word poet and trans visibility activist Kai Isaiah Jamal (they/them) has been using their work to share their personal experiences with manhood, discrimination and dysphoria, and in doing so is showing people how to become better allies to the trans community. That education extends to those in positions of power: Jamal fearlessly called out the UK’s Conservative government for being transphobic after horrific comments from former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In the fashion world, they’re similarly pushing back at the status quo. In 2021, they became the first Black trans model to walk for Louis Vuitton and in 2023 they made history as the first trans person to be nominated for Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards. While Jamal, who stars in the newest Burberry Classics collection, didn’t take home the award, as they told The Standard, “Everyone struggles from imposter syndrome, but there has never been a trans person nominated, so that’s exactly why I am meant to be there.”
Black Girl Gamers (BGG) founder Jay-Ann Lopez (she/her) has been breaking down barriers in the male-dominated world of gaming for almost a decade now. With her hair sculptures, she is similarly changing the style game. “Not only do they look good and help me stand out, they also empower others to break the mold and defy societal constructs around hair styling,” Lopez tells Refinery29. “I have at least four hair pieces that I use to express myself, depending on my mood and outfit.” For the London-based founder, a love of fashion and a love of gaming don’t have to be mutually exclusive — in fact, she’s bringing them closer than ever, with BGG collaborating with brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills to host gaming tournaments. She’s as comfortable in front of the camera as she is on the controls, speaking on panels about Black women’s impact on gaming and hosting the Black Tech Achievement Awards — all while looking “chic geek,” as she describes it. “Just because you have a game console and watch gaming streamers doesn’t mean you can’t also own designer shoes and handbags or enjoy runway shows — both are luxuries that can intersect without requiring you to sacrifice one for the other.”
Ludmilla (she/her) made history as the first Afro Latina to play the mainstage at Coachella this year and in case that isn’t impressive enough, her set was introduced by a voice note from Beyoncé. Bey is a big fan of Ludmilla’s music, which blends Brazilian funk, samba and traditional pagode. So is most of Latin America, where the 29-year-old is a household name — the first Black artist from that region to reach one billion streams on Spotify. Whereas some artists might have altered their show to suit English-speaking audiences, Ludmilla performed Coachella entirely in Portuguese and Spanish. Being true to her identity is not something the openly bisexual performer — and queer icon — is willing to compromise on. She lost brand partnerships after coming out in 2019 and responded by writing some gloriously explicit tracks that describe her sex life with her wife. She’s equally and uncompromisingly herself when it comes to fashion. “I choose my tour outfits based on comfort and the vibe of the show. I want to feel comfortable dancing and moving around, but I also need the look to be striking. I see fashion as an extension of my work and my personality,” she tells R29.
Marsai Martin (she/her) started her career as the precocious Diane Johnson on ABC’s Black-ish, a character who became known for her spunky personality and quirky style (think printed sweaters and clear-framed glasses), but when it comes to personal style, her sartorial choices have rightfully matured with her. The 20-year-old has an Insta feed littered with the kinds of posts — and outfits — anyone of the same age would dream of, with the actor posing in looks from her edits with Gen Z-beloved brand Pretty Little Thing and partnerships with Target. Like her character Diane, fans have watched Martin evolve, and now, she’s consistently ready to absolutely slay when it comes to her looks. “I like to think I’m shaking things up a bit,” she tells R29. “I’m all about showing that you can be young, Black, and bold in your style, and still command respect. I’m here to represent for the girls who don’t want to fit into a box — who want to create their own lane in fashion.” Since becoming the youngest executive producer in Hollywood with the release of 2019’s Little, Martin’s hustle hasn’t stopped. Fans can find her sharing insight into her life, looks and work on TikTok, and continuing to run her successful production company, Genius Entertainment.
Anna Wintour has called her the world’s most influential makeup artist and she is known as the woman behind Taylor Swift’s signature red pout (MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson). Now Pat McGrath (she/her), mother of backstage beauty, can add another impressive win to the list: A 10-figure valuation of Pat McGrath Labs is just the latest accolade for the innovator and artist and trailblazer. “I’m just so proud of the fact that I was able to turn a passion into a career,” she tells R29. “Being able to work with some of THE most innovative designers, photographers and superstars, translate my creativity into beauty looks all over the world and capture all of that work within my namesake brand Pat McGrath Labs is something I will always be grateful for.” She’s constantly pushing her work further. It’s hard to imagine upstaging John Galliano on the runway but McGrath did just that with a dramatic waxen harlequin look at Maison Margiela’s Spring 2024 Couture show, launching a thousand Insta tutorials and reigniting the conversation about backstage beauty (because it’s okay to say we didn’t #wakeuplikethis).
It’s not every day that you can say you shone briiiiiigggghhhht as Rihanna — that is, unless you’re Justina Miles. Miles (she/her) was the ASL performer at the singer’s iconic 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, becoming the first woman deaf-perfomer to have the honor of performing on football’s biggest night. In a black one-shouldered gown with silver statement jewelry, Miles was hard to miss. That’s exactly how she likes it, especially when it comes time to get on stage. “I typically follow my vibe or ‘the vibe’ for the day, but I try to be as creative as possible,” Miles tells Refinery29 of her on-stage style philosophy. “It’s either blending in or standing out, and well, I do love the latter.” In 2024, Miles has stuck to her ethos of educating and inspiring others, standing out while she does it. In early August, she took to the stage at TEDxPenn with a discussion about the challenges faced by the Deaf community.
When two-time WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike (she/her) made her jump into sports broadcasting — while still playing, no less — the shooting star did it in signature style. “[At first] I kind of thought I needed to fit this cookie cutter news lady image, but then I was like ‘No! I need to be myself!’” the former LA Sparks forward explained to ONE37pm, adding that she wanted girls watching to know they’re being seen. In 2020, Ogwumike became the first Black woman to co-host a national ESPN radio show, Chiney and Golic Jr., which was only a warm-up in her game-changing media career. Today, you’ll catch the basketball analyst and host on ESPN shows like SportsCenter and NBA Today, wearing statement fits in a riot of the brightest, boldest colors and prints, from hot pink and lime green to African-inspired patterns (a nod to the Texan’s Nigerian roots). For Ogwumike, it’s also crucial for her to tell it like it is, in style. “[I power new modes of self-expression] by breaking the archetype of what a traditional broadcaster is and embracing my authenticity. By also never taking an opportunity for granted. As a daughter of the African diaspora, I try to represent my heritage and culture in every way that I can, from how hard I work to what I wear.”
If you don’t know stylist Katie Qian (she/her) officially, you definitely know her work. The L.A.-based stylist is currently pulling for all your fave emerging celebs, counting Mean Girls’ star — and fellow 29 Powerhouse! — Avantika, singer Conan Gray, Camila Cabello, and Tyla among her clients. (And yes, she did put Tyla in *that* Met Gala dress.) If there’s someone getting buzz in young Hollywood, the San Diego native is the one BTS helping them hone their personal style while incorporating her signature POV: maximalism, interesting textures, indie designers, innovative layers and a “youthful, funky touch,” the stylist tells Refinery29. When it comes to picking a fave style moment in her still blossoming career, she can’t choose just one. “Whenever I empower a client and make them feel beautiful through my work, I feel so proud.”
Even if you aren’t a basketball fan, you know Angel Reese’s name. By the time Reese (she/her), the rookie forward for the Chicago Sky with veteran-level stats, was named a first-round draft pick for the WNBA earlier this year, she’d already established herself as the one to beat: She was named SEC Player of the Year and led her team at Louisiana State University to a NCAA championship win in 2023. You’ll also likely know her for her pre-game fits. Off the court, the “Bayou Barbie” is making her mark on the fashion world, attending this year’s Met Gala in 16Arlington and repeatedly using the WNBA’s famous tunnel walks as her own personal runway, mixing vintage and streetwear with high-end brands like Gucci. “Deciding what to wear for tunnel fits is all about how I’m feeling that day,” she tells R29. “I choose outfits that make me feel confident and reflect my personality. It’s a fun way to showcase my style.” A winner on and off the court.
2024 was undoubtedly the year of the Midwestern Princess. And that’s in large part thanks to Chappell Roan (she/her) (and, of course, VP candidate Tim Walz). Roan has been hustling in the industry for a decade now, but in 2024, following a viral Coachella performance, she caught the attention — and hearts — of people around the world with her boppy anthems and soul-crushing songs about heartbreak. In August, her album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, hit number one on the Billboard Vinyl Albums chart. To listen to Roan is an immersive experience and that includes visually, with the singer becoming known for her theatrical, boundary-pushing onstage looks (think Marie Antoinette core and Luchador masks at Lollapalooza, where she reportedly drew the biggest crowds in the festival’s history) and for encouraging her fans to follow suit, embracing their quirks and being their campy selves.
To wear a piece from Diotima is to wear a part of designer and founder Rachel Scott’s (she/her) personal history. The brand, which launched in 2021 and features seasonally interchangeable pieces like striped cotton-and-crepe A-line midi skirts, and crystal-encrusted mesh knit tanks, is crafted between Scott’s home country of Jamaica and her homebase New York. With an emphasis on crochet, a technique with deep ties to the Caribbean, Scott is “seeking to place an emphasis on labor, supporting and amplifying artisanal communities,” as she said in a recent interview for Nordstrom, creating “moments of tension in color, texture, and silhouette.” In doing so, the designer pushes back on stereotypes about what style from this region looks like, melding traditional and contemporary pieces that are adored by celebs like Keke Palmer, Doja Cat and Gabrielle Union. On the heels of a big 2023, during which Scott was awarded the CFDA Emerging Designer award, she debuted at New York Fashion Week with a stunning spring 2024 collection. As for the next five years? “The collections will be more exciting and newer than ever as we continue to reposition craft,” she tells R29. “Maybe we will have a retail space in NYC.” We’ll be first in line when it opens.
British rapper Little Simz (she/her) is a chameleon, both in her career and when it comes to her style. Starting out as an actor, the London-based singer has added BRIT Award-winning rapper, Miu Miu model, guest curator of Tate Modern Lates and now theater producer in London’s West End to her impressive and ever-growing resume. And in the same way her career is always evolving, the multi-hyphenate, who released her latest EP, Drop 7, back in February and most recently collaborated with Coldplay on “We Pray,” can’t be put into one box aesthetically. She’s constantly changing it up, rocking everything from a menswear-inspired, three-piece Dior suit on the red carpet to a kilt and self-branded moto jacket on-stage at Glastonbury and a whimsical ball gown on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK. Now that’s range.
A co-sign from Rihanna is far from the coolest thing about Ayra Starr (she/her). The 22-year-old Nigerian singer, who broke out internationally with her nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, may be young but she’s already been making major waves with her Afrobeats and R&B sound. With the 2022 release of her song “Rush,” Starr became the youngest African woman artist to surpass 100 million views on a single video on YouTube. Her sound may draw you in but it’s her aesthetic — a mix of classic ‘90s R&B singer (think Aaliyah or Brandy) and futuristic — that’ll keep you glued to your screen and her Instagram feed. “My style is a blend of the present, past and future really. It’s fearless, edgy, and always evolving, just like my music,” she tells Refinery29. In March of this year, the singer attended the Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week to much fanfare, and something tells us this is only the beginning.
Even before setting foot on French soil, they were calling it the “redemption tour” — a chance to blow off the bad vibes from Tokyo 2020 en route to the top of the podium. “Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions,” Simone Biles captioned a photo on her Insta, a nod to her former teammate who called out the current squad — Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Hezly Rivera — for a supposed subpar work ethic. Team USA’s victory was especially poignant for Biles, now the most-decorated gymnast in history, who famously dropped out during her last Olympic moment, prompting a much-needed conversation about mental health in elite sports, particularly for Black athletes. Watching the team have as much fun together off the mat as they did on — their collective Paris TikToks were unmatched — in their uniforms made with 47,000 (!!!) Swarovski crystals would have made us cry if we hadn’t been smiling so much.
Her screen name is a reference to the Valkyries of Norse myth — fitting for a warrior who has spent the last few years smashing the glass ceiling of bro-dominated gaming culture, one streaming record at a time. Now among the most watched women YouTubers and co-owner of the gaming and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves (along with Drake), Valkyrae (she/her), who also has her own merch line, picked up the first-ever Sapphire Award at this year’s Streamer Awards, an honor bestowed on the best woman (or otherwise marginalized) gamer of the year in an industry that is still 97% dudes. She also signed with the Hollywood-approved talent agency WME and made her acting debut playing a celebrity gamer in the action-comedy The Family Plan. It’s part of her mission to branch out into alternative realms of entertainment, while also repping women gamers in mainstream culture and maybe just changing the nature of modern celebrity while she’s at it.
