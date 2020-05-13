The Fashion Set’s New Favorite Summer Shoe Is Definitely Not What You Expect

If we had to nominate a single fit to represent summer 2020, based on our close observation of the Fashion Side Of Instagram, the following would be a strong contender: a cropped, short-sleeve cardigan in lavender or slime green; jeans cut to fall somewhere close to "ironically bootleg"; floppy headgear, probably of the printed bucket persuasion; and a sandal you might've worn in the past — without realizing just how versatile it can be.
That last element is where REEF's Cushion collection comes in, combining a thicker-soled silhouette that's all the rage among style influencers with a high-energy rebound footbed that provides support with every step. They're definitely not just for pairing with the aforementioned S/S '20 look, either — ahead, see every style in the Cushion range, along with some ideas for where and how to wear the fashion set's new favorite shoe.