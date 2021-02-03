5 Latina-Owned Red Lipsticks That Deserve To Be Worn — Even En Casa

We don't need to tell you that Valentine's Day will look a little different this year. Whether you’re celebrating with your partner, family, roommate, or solo with some self-care (a.k.a watching Bridgerton for the second time), it doesn’t hurt to get glammed up if you’re choosing to opt in on the holiday. In fact, experts say swiping on some lipstick has psychological benefits during these uncertain times. Plus, if there was ever a day to wear red lipstick, it’s Valentine's Day.
For those in search of inspiration after what feels like an eternity of not wearing makeup, look no further than Frida Kahlo, Celia Cruz, Selena Quintanilla, and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. As history shows, the crimson hue has held significance for many Latinas, including these iconic women who made the lipstick shade an integral part of their signature looks — many times symbolizing confidence, empowerment, and reclamation. “There’s an innate self-confidence in being Latina; we want to be noticed, and we want to be respected. The red hits all of those marks that we’re after,” Regina Merson, founder of makeup brand Reina Rebelde, previously told Refinery29.
That’s why it’s no surprise that so many Latinx-owned beauty brands have come out with their own red-lipstick formulas — which, in many cases, have turned out to become bestsellers. Ahead, we've rounded up a few of our favorite red lipsticks by Latina founders, who’ve all been historically inspired by the shade.