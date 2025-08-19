Those Red Light Tanning Beds? Yeah, They’re A Scam
Collagen [tanning beds] make no logical sense at all. [Beds] that deliver UV radiation are harmful and cause skin cancers, full stop. Cloaking them as something good for your skin health is totally disingenuous.
Is red light safe for our skin?
Not only does UV increase your risk of skin cancer, it breaks down collagen — the very thing red light is supposed to help boost — and speeds up the skin's aging process. In other words, any benefits of red light are immediately cancelled out by the UV.