Do you worry about money now?

All the time. I am in what feels like extreme debt. I tried so hard, especially in college, to work on getting rid of the debt that I had accumulated so that I could have an amazing credit score, since my godmother told me I should focus on my credit score. Now that I look back, the $500 credit card debt I had back then is nothing compared to the debt I have now. I feel like I’m in a never-ending hole. As soon as I pay off one thing, I owe something else. It’s been a rough past two years, especially being unemployed twice in that time (including from February to May of this year). I’m trying to play catch up, but I’m still behind. I’m seriously thinking about getting a weekend job to help with my debt. It doesn’t help that I spend money on stupid shit all the time and I have a younger sister who thinks I should buy her whatever she wants.