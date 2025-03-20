Rebecca Black Is Now A DJ & Redefining ‘Friday’

When I arrive at a rooftop Miami event where Rebecca Black is set to perform, I’m surprised to see her milling about the space, mingling with guests. At other industry parties I’ve attended, I don’t usually see “talent” also doubling as social butterfly. But this isn’t just any shindig, and Rebecca Black isn’t just any talent. I’d go as far as to say that she’s a once-in-a-generation cultural icon to young millennials like myself.
As anyone with an internet connection in 2011 remembers, “Friday” (the song) was an inescapable anthem about the simple joy of heading into the weekend; some loved it, while others ridiculed the teen bop. In 2025 though? Friday (the day of the week) is a state of mind — especially when paired with the sparkling lemon cocktails on tap at the sunset soirée we both find ourselves at.
The 27-year-old pop star and DJ is fresh off the release of a new EP, set to perform at Lollapalooza this summer, and being unapologetically herself. With her constellation of dainty tattoos and her wide, infectious smile, Black is approachable, but carries herself with the elegance and poise of someone who’s used to having millions of virtual eyes on her. She looks cool and composed behind the turntables, but also doesn’t take herself too seriously during her set. Ahead, we chatted with Black about her evolution as an artist, new music, pre-show rituals, and more.
Refinery29: You’ve evolved so much as an artist over the years — I'd love to know how you got into DJing. How has this chapter been compared to writing and performing your own music?
Rebecca Black: DJing is something I’ve done for the last seven years, and I don’t think many people knew it was something I did. That was kind of by design because I’ve mainly used it as a personal creative outlet, and wanted to take my time to learn and get some hours under my belt. I’ve always really enjoyed creating environments, and when it came to DJing a house party or club in Los Angeles, it felt so good to not only create the space for everyone else to let go and feel free, but it really helped me become in tune with an audience and learn how to move and change on the fly. I think that’s such an important part of the type of DJ I want to be: Not only someone with my own identity and sound, but one who knows how to move with the energy of the room and what people want. That is so opposite from how I’ve always approached my live shows, which are rehearsed down to the second. That malleability has been really valuable to learn in all parts of my life.
R29: You released a new EP, Salvation, which delves into themes of imperfection, self-expression, and empowerment. What would you love fans to take away from this new chapter in music?
RB: This project was all about really learning to harness my own intuition, to stop taking myself so seriously, and to really let all aspects of myself be accepted. For so long I was so concerned with being viewed in one very specific way, that’s really where “American Doll” and “Salvation” stemmed from: A feeling of being so fed up with putting everyone else’s opinions of who and what I should be above my own. This is really a project about self-ownership and freedom, and I hope people who listen can tap into that feeling for even just a moment while listening.
R29: Do you have any pre-show/set rituals? Do you still get nervous before performing?
RB: I’m definitely a ritualistic person. It gives me so much comfort on the road through the chaos around me. Every hour before the show feels like I’m prepping for a marathon: I always leave a specific time block to warm up my voice, then my body, and I love a hot water with lemon, ginger, and honey. I also pick a song to play before the lights go down that really hypes me and the crew up and gets us into focus.
R29: What has it been like partnering with a brand like Bombay Sapphire? Do you have a go-to drink you love to make (or order!) when with friends?
RB: Partnering with Bombay Sapphire for the Tastes Like It’s Friday campaign just made sense for me. The Bombay Sapphire Sparkling Lemon [cocktail] has that carefree, weekend feeling embodying “Friday.” That’s what this campaign is all about — celebrating those spontaneous, joyful moments that make any day feel like the start of the weekend! The DJ set in Miami was unreal — the sky and ocean blended into Bombay's signature blue, and even on a Thursday, the Friday energy was undeniable.
R29: Speaking of, a lot of us discovered you from “Friday” all the way back in 2011. What is it like looking back on that time in your life now as an adult?
RB: It hasn’t been an easy journey, and I’ve talked about that at length. I’m at a place in my life now where almost 15 years later, I really mainly look forward rather than looking back. For so long I felt this shame about who I was and how people knew me, but as soon as I started to learn to stop running from myself, I found so much more peace. It was an integral part of shaping me into the person I am now, but it is not the whole of me.
I’m less concerned with reclaiming my story in the way people might think I’d want to and more focused on how I can create art that will stay with people as they move through life. I have so much love for what I do and for pop, and I always will.
