Rebecca Black Is Now A DJ & Redefining ‘Friday’

Rebecca Black: DJing is something I’ve done for the last seven years, and I don’t think many people knew it was something I did. That was kind of by design because I’ve mainly used it as a personal creative outlet, and wanted to take my time to learn and get some hours under my belt. I’ve always really enjoyed creating environments, and when it came to DJing a house party or club in Los Angeles, it felt so good to not only create the space for everyone else to let go and feel free, but it really helped me become in tune with an audience and learn how to move and change on the fly. I think that’s such an important part of the type of DJ I want to be: Not only someone with my own identity and sound, but one who knows how to move with the energy of the room and what people want. That is so opposite from how I’ve always approached my live shows, which are rehearsed down to the second. That malleability has been really valuable to learn in all parts of my life.