Why You Should Join A Run Club — Even If You’re New To Running

Overall, the best way to find *your* club is to simply show up — which, at times, can be easier said than done. “You’ll never know if you’ll like a club unless you go, even if that is extremely intimidating in itself,” says Isabel DiGiovanni, founder of Slow Girl Run Club , a pace-inclusive run club that prides itself on being non-intimidating. “In terms of finding the right fit, it’s really trial and error, so try as many clubs as possible. It’ll never hurt to show up, even if you have to leave mid-run because it’s a little too fast. Put yourself out there and allow yourself to get a bit uncomfortable; it will ultimately be rewarding.”