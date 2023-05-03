Why You Should Join A Run Club — Even If You’re New To Running

While both in-person and online running communities can provide a host of benefits and resources to novices and pros alike, starting with a virtual club can be a better option for anyone not quite ready for an in-person group run. Feeling like you have support and the necessary knowledge before you hit the pavement is key. “They also help runners of all levels see that they’re not alone,” says Seidel. “Despite being entirely online, you’ll still make those important connections with others — and that’ll help you feel that even if you’re running alone, you’re not training alone.”