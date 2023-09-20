Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, my parents told me I had to attend a four-year university and that starting at the local community college would not look good. So, that's the route I took. They wanted me to live at home and attend the private college nearby, but I just couldn't live there anymore. I was able to convince them that the state university an hour away was a better school. My parents paid for school and bought me a car. I had a full-time job over the summer and a part-time during school that paid my rent and personal expenses. Despite the strains in our relationship, I'm thankful to them for allowing me to earn a degree without debt. It's the biggest reason I was able to purchase a house in my 20s.