Readers Share Their Must-Pack Travel Shoes For Summer

Now that we’re back to browsing Airbnb rentals and dusting off duffle bags, we wanted to know: what are your go-to shoes for traveling this summer? And, after polling close to 100 of you Refinery29 readers on your favorite footwear preferences, we were able to narrow down this here must-have list of shoes suited for navigating everything from planes to trains and automobiles — or, as reader Sahej from Sacramento put it, for doing “double/triple duty in different contexts”. (Her expertly edited list included forever-cool Air Force 1s, Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals, and a sturdy pair of suede t-strap heels from Madewell.)
We also were curious about each reader’s approach to packing: were they diehard minimalists that select a single pair for their journey? Or, are they more like New York City reader Tanhya, who told us that “there is a shoe for every occasion and I will pack them all — [and] will fly an airline to which I have membership advantages so I can bring extra luggage”? (Respect.) No matter what their carry-on style turned out to be, we discovered that our readers’ bags are filled with brands from the outdoor-core (Keen, Teva, Birkenstock) to the athletic (Nike, Hoka One One, Allbirds) and the ultra-classic (Common Projects, Converse, Lucky Brand).
Read on to see which reader-recommended travel shoes made the final cut — and to find the pair that’s right for you and your suitcase ahead.
