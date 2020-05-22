Ramp Up Instant Ramen With These Chef-Approved Hacks

Forget being a stickler for instructions. Chef Mitsui suggests ignoring how long the instant ramen package says to cook the noodles and instead go with how you like them. "I personally like my ramen noodles al dente, so I usually don't let my ramen sit for quite as long as they tell you to on the package," he shares. "I pour my boiled water and eat as soon as the noodles are the consistency I like them at — it's a little closer to traditional ramen noodles, and not as mushy!"