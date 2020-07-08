Go Live With Us
Lunch With Me: Evelyn Zhang
JULY 7TH, 12PM EST
Get a behind the scenes look into what different roles at R29 are like, from graphic designers to event planners, through a "desk side" during your lunch break. This week on 'Lunch with Me', R29 Designer Evelyn Zhang will design an illustrated mantra.
Beauty Breakecito
JULY 8TH, 6PM EST
For this IG Live series, we will feature a weekly guest to dive into conversations centered around beauty while also completing a beauty routine whether it's applying makeup, wearing a face mask, removing makeup, or painting nails. The series will be hosted by Refinery29's Senior Beauty Writer Thatiana Diaz.
See or Skip: Ariana Romero
JULY 9TH, 3PM EST
Tune in as Refinery29 TV Critic, Ariana Romero, recommends what to watch on Netflix this week.
Estamos Live: La La Anthony
JULY 14TH, 6PM EST
For this IG Live series, R29's TV Critic Ariana Romero will interview an influential womxn in Hollywood each week and touch on topics of Latinx representation, celebration, and growth. This week we are featuring guest La La Anthony.
See or Skip: Ariana Romero
JULY 16TH, 3PM EST
Tune in as Refinery29 TV Critic, Ariana Romero, recommends what to watch on Netflix this week.
Estamos Live: Kate del Castillo
JULY 21ST, 6PM EST
For this IG Live series, R29's TV Critic Ariana Romero will interview an influential womxn in Hollywood each week and touch on topics of Latinx representation, celebration, and growth. This week we are featuring guest Kate Del Castillo.
See or Skip: Ariana Romero
JULY 23RD, 3PM EST
Tune in as Refinery29 TV Critic, Ariana Romero, recommends what to watch on Netflix this week.