Image of Evelyn Zhang

Instagram Live

Lunch With Me: Evelyn Zhang

JULY 7TH, 12PM EST
WATCH

Get a behind the scenes look into what different roles at R29 are like, from graphic designers to event planners, through a "desk side" during your lunch break. This week on 'Lunch with Me', R29 Designer Evelyn Zhang will design an illustrated mantra.

Image of Thatiana Diaz and BIA for Somos

Somos Instagram Live

Beauty Breakecito

JULY 8TH, 6PM EST
WATCH

For this IG Live series, we will feature a weekly guest to dive into conversations centered around beauty while also completing a beauty routine whether it's applying makeup, wearing a face mask, removing makeup, or painting nails. The series will be hosted by Refinery29's Senior Beauty Writer Thatiana Diaz.

Image of Ariana Romero

Instagram Live

See or Skip: Ariana Romero

JULY 9TH, 3PM EST
RSVP

Tune in as Refinery29 TV Critic, Ariana Romero, recommends what to watch on Netflix this week.

Image of La La Anthony

Somos Instagram Live

Estamos Live: La La Anthony

JULY 14TH, 6PM EST
RSVP

For this IG Live series, R29's TV Critic Ariana Romero will interview an influential womxn in Hollywood each week and touch on topics of Latinx representation, celebration, and growth. This week we are featuring guest La La Anthony.

Image of Ariana Romero

Instagram Live

See or Skip: Ariana Romero

JULY 16TH, 3PM EST
RSVP

Tune in as Refinery29 TV Critic, Ariana Romero, recommends what to watch on Netflix this week.

Image of Kate Del Castillo

Somos Instagram Live

Estamos Live: Kate del Castillo

JULY 21ST, 6PM EST
RSVP

For this IG Live series, R29's TV Critic Ariana Romero will interview an influential womxn in Hollywood each week and touch on topics of Latinx representation, celebration, and growth. This week we are featuring guest Kate Del Castillo.

Image of

Instagram Live

See or Skip: Ariana Romero

JULY 23RD, 3PM EST
RSVP

Tune in as Refinery29 TV Critic, Ariana Romero, recommends what to watch on Netflix this week.

