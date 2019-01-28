I Tried QVC's Best-Selling Makeup From 2018 — & Here's What I Really Thought

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
I've been attempting to suss out the best-selling products from popular beauty emporiums for the better part of a year now, and this year, I wanted to give QVC a stab. Known for its dial-in shopping empire (which is still prominent), many don't know that the brand has made quite a name for itself as a purveyor of beauty products online.
QVC stocks hundreds of brands — from the obscure to the popular — and there aren't many retailers that can boast both Iconic London and Glow Recipe on the same product list. With the retailer's shocking array of foundations, highlighters, and primers, I had plenty of products to choose from to create an everyday makeup look. In the video above, find out just why everyone's shelling out for these best-selling finds.
Laura Geller Original Spackle Makeup Primer, $30, available at QVC; IT Cosmetics CC Cream , $39, available at QVC; Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, $28, available at QVC; IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores HD Micro-Finishing Powder, $24, available at QVC; Tarte Amazonian Clay Blush, $28, available at QVC; Laura Geller Bronze N Brighten Powder, $38, available at QVC; BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter, $38, available at QVC; Urban Decay Potion Eyeshadow Primer, $24, available at QVC; Mally Evercolor Starlight Waterproof Eyeliner, $18, available at QVC; IT Cosmetics Tightline Waterproof Black Mascara Primer Duo, $33, available at QVC; IT Cosmetics Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil, $24, available at QVC; Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick, $34, available at QVC.
