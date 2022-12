This Water Flosser Isn’t Just Pretty — It’s My New Obsession

My experience with flossing is as basic as they come. Meaning I've only ever used the typical floss string or floss picks , and the only place I've ever encountered the water flosser is at the dentist's office (which I try to avoid). So, it's no surprise that when I first turned on the Quip Water Flosser , I was completely caught off guard by its strength. Let's just say, water went everywhere. After that first time though, I got the hang of it, and now I'm obsessed. I use it in gentle mode (for my sensitive gums) for about one or two minutes after brushing. I was amazed at the clean feeling after using my electric toothbrush for the first time, but that doesn't come close to the squeaky cleanness of the post-water-flosser experience. It feels like I just left the dentist — without all the pain. I'm never going back to my life before this flosser.