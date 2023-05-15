We’re Loving These Summer Quince Dresses — & They’re All Under $50

Sunny days are upon us and our favorite summer activities are back in the mix, meaning it's time to start stocking up on the most breathable and comfortable outfits possible — or risk ending the day a sweaty mess. And that means many of the fabrics we opt for in cooler weather just won't cut it. If you haven’t had the pleasure of feeling TENCEL™ Lyocell before, I'll do my best to give you a quick rundown: It’s incredibly soft and slinky while also being thick and durable. (Bonus points for it being biodegradable and using 10 to 20 times less water than required to produce conventional cotton.) And lucky for us all, R29-reader favorite brand Quince has a new collection of Tencel dresses to shop from. That's right: cool and comfy summer dresses that are luxurious and affordable.
A handful of R29 shopping team members tried Quince dresses from the new range of Tencel styles, and — spoiler! — we’re obsessed. Read on for our honest Quince clothing review, including which dress styles we’re loving and where we're planning to wear them this summer, as well as our thoughts on how well the Tencel fabric holds up in warmer temperatures. So, whether you're planning on strolling through outdoor markets and museums or running errands and grabbing drinks after work, consider Quince’s new Tencel dresses your new summer wardrobe must-have.
"This dress is somehow as comfortable as leggings and a tank top, yet cute enough for a dinner date. The ribbed fabric is lightweight yet thick enough to go braless, and the midi length hits me right at my shins — and I’m 5'2" so that never happens! The dress truly fits like a glove and it has a pretty ruching detail and baby center slit at the back. I got it in a muted sapphire blue hue that is truly gorgeous, and I love that I can pair it with everything from sneakers to heeled sandals to dress it up. With warm weather season just around the corner, something tells me that I’ll be wearing it nonstop this summer." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"I had never tried Quince clothing before, and I was a bit skeptical about the dress; I find jersey at its worst to be a bit clingy, and I rarely get dresses with thin straps because I don’t want to worry about bra straps showing. To my surprise, this not only drapes beautifully, but the straps do a great job of concealing bra straps like 98% of the time. I first put it on when it was still a little chilly in Tennessee and wore it with a button-up but also threw it on when it got warmer, too. It has that perfect summer dress appeal: I can wear it to the pool as a cover-up and run errands in it later, or wear it for a casual dinner or to work. I packed it for a destination wedding for that very reason — every warm weather vacation needs a dress you can throw on at any time of day for any reason. I got an XL, which is sadly the largest size Quince sells at the moment, but I will say it’s on the bigger side. (I usually am between an XL and a 1X in dresses, and sometimes up to a 2X in more fitted tops and bottoms.) Oh, and it has pockets. Ultimate summer dress unlocked." — Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor
"I was quite shocked by the weight of this Tencel dress when I received it — when I held it, it the fabric had a mid-weight feel, which initially turned me off. But when I slipped it on, the body-skimming dress actually felt extremely lightweight. The thick fabric covered up any bra or underwear lines, which I appreciated. I also really love the silhouette of the dress — it hugs my chest, accentuates my waist, and glides over my hips to a wide, super flowy skirt. I truly just wanted to twirl and frolic in a field and live out my Cottagecore dream in this dress. I can see myself wearing this to picnics in the park, outdoor markets, and rooftop dinners throughout the summer." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"There’s a new body-hugging rib knit maxi in town, and I’m completely obsessed. I got the dress in black in a size small and could not believe how well it fit. The thick fabric hugged from chest to my knees and then went straight down to my ankles, accentuating an hourglass figure I for sure didn’t have before putting it on. I have a pretty straight body, so I was legitimately shocked that it seemed to nip in my waist to give the illusion of actual curves. Not only did I look incredible, but the body-skimming fabric was so stretchy and comfortable, it was almost like wearing a tank and leggings. I think it’s just as perfect for lounging as it is for a night out, especially in black. Plus, I love that this cami version has adjustable straps, so it can fit people of any height (at 5'8" I had the straps nearly at their loosest). It wore it out for a warm Sunday at Smorgasburg, and it looked great with a tee over it, too, when the sun began to fade. This pic is from after a full afternoon of eating and drinking, and I couldn’t believe how easy it was to wear, despite being body-hugging. It’s definitely going to be a staple of my wardrobe this summer." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
"The people in my life should prepare to be sick of seeing me in this dress — because I'm about to make this my go-to outfit all summer. I love how the square neckline frames my décolletage, and the asymmetric hem looks so cute in motion. As a short gal, I was grateful that the tie wrap on the side is adjustable, so the waistline can appear higher or lower depending on the length of your torso. The front panel of the dress creates a lovely drape that accentuated my curves and looks a bit more dressed up than your average tank dress. Tencel is my favorite fabric to sleep in, and this dress was pajama-soft. It feels like wearing your favorite T-shirt, but it's polished enough to go out to dinner at a fancy restaurant. The only thing I would note is that the top half of the dress does feel tighter around the chest and shoulder straps, so make sure to size up if you're on the bustier side and plan on wearing a bra." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"Let me just say the initial feeling of the dress threw me off. It's a thicker fabric than most wrap dresses I own, so I expected it to be heavy once it was on. However, that wasn't the case at all, as it was lightweight and breezy — a thumbs up for summer weather. I appreciated the thicker fabric as well, as you couldn't see either my bra or underwear line. I ordered a size medium and it had the perfect amount of roominess at the waist, giving me the option to either cinch it in with the adjustable wrap tie or keep it loose. Rather than fitted dresses, I prefer ones that have a bit of space, so I went for a size bigger than I normally wear. I would probably style it for a dinner look or an event on a cool summer afternoon. Overall, you can definitely expect to see this piece in my summer lineup." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"You wouldn’t know it from the looks of it, but this dress is unique from other tank dresses — it shapes you. In typical tank dress fashion, Quince’s rendition is as comfortable as lounge clothes. What sets it apart from all other tank dresses is the panels sewn into the sides that fit closely to your body shape. No need to buy shapewear or attempt the latest TikTok safety pin hack; the dress does all the work! I got a medium and it was true to size, hugging my body in all the places that count with a high slit to add some sizzle. The material is also sooo, breezy and soft that I would literally wear the dress to bed as a nightgown (save for the fact that I sleep in the nude). I can’t wait to wear this dress more this summer with my floppy sun hat striding around Central Park or at the Met Cloisters. I like that I can dress it up with some strappy sandals or down with sneakers depending on the vibes and weather — definitely a summer staple." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
