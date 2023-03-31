The second I assumed my side-sleeper position, I understood the hype surrounding this blanket: it's an American dream (aka, a total crowd-pleaser). Innovative, new-wave bedding is excellent — but this alternative down comforter makes those bloated and larger-than-life beds we saw in cartoons a reality. It may not translate in the photo above, but this bedding refused to deflate and was light and airy all night long. When I squished it, the comforter practically sighed because of the ample amount of air that blew out of the stitching. I awoke snuggled up, warm, and dangerously perturbed by the thought of getting out of bed.