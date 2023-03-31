I once joked, "Perhaps we should write an article about products that Quince doesn't sell." This is because the online fashion, home goods, and skincare hotspot offers a myriad of quality, affordable best sellers across all categories like it's easy. From under-$100 cashmere sweaters to top-rated retinol creams, coveted rolling luggage, and more, a few clicks around its site and you're bound to add at least one item to your shopping cart. And, let's just say that if you're like a number of Refinery29 readers, that item will be Quince's light-as-a-feather Premium Down Alternative Comforter that starts at just $100.
'Tis a comforter so beloved that, according to our anonymous shopping data, it outsold Quince's equally hyped European Linen Duvet Cover Set in a literal review of said duvet. (My pride took a hit, but alas.) The top-rated bedding — 760 reviews and 4.9-out-of-5 star rating to be exact — features hypoallergenic microfiber, a grid-like stitching for optimal stuffing distribution, and two warmth options: All-Season or Lightweight. Sounds like the sleepy masses' dream come true. So, after a year of forgetting to review this fluffy reader-favorite gem, it is my pleasure to announce I not only received the queen-size All-Season duvet insert, but I also detailed my experience snoozing beneath it for my indecisive brethren.
The First Impression
A quality comforter should pass a few tests. Regardless of your heat preference, it's always important that its fabric breathes, not suffocate with clumpy, low-quality stuffing. If going inside a duvet cover, it should take up all the space rather than leave corners empty, becoming susceptible to bunching up. And at the very least, your comforter should make you look forward to bundling up beneath the covers every night.
Quince's comforter gets straight A's. Thanks to the easy-to-carry, roomy packaging, the comforter's 100% cotton sateen shell was fully puffed, compliments of its fluffy, cloud-like microfiber. Plus, no odd packaging smell detected. After my washer doused it in cold water and detergent, I popped it in the dryer. It definitely took an extra cycle and a little air drying to rid all the moisture, but it eventually bounced back to its original swelled demeanor.
It's fluffy without being heavy and makes my bed look so cozy.
Jenna b., quince on-site reviewer
The Sleep
Rarely do you find a comforter that measures up to its fluffy on-site photograph and description. Alas, I'd say the Premium Alternative Down Comforter does a damn good job. I scooted it inside Quince's Linen Duvet Cover Set (natch) and — blame it on the brand uniformity — it fit like a billowy glove. There was an undeniable lightness and anti-gravity-like feel when lifting up the covers for the first time that night, especially compared to my previous heavier and thin insert.
The second I assumed my side-sleeper position, I understood the hype surrounding this blanket: it's an American dream (aka, a total crowd-pleaser). Innovative, new-wave bedding is excellent — but this alternative down comforter makes those bloated and larger-than-life beds we saw in cartoons a reality. It may not translate in the photo above, but this bedding refused to deflate and was light and airy all night long. When I squished it, the comforter practically sighed because of the ample amount of air that blew out of the stitching. I awoke snuggled up, warm, and dangerously perturbed by the thought of getting out of bed.
It is nice and fluffy and has not started to go flat or have the stuffing shift around..."
Jessie b., quince on-site reviewer
The Verdict
If you're a sucker for squishy, puffed-up bedding, buy it. The cotton sateen shell lets the microfiber breathe. It fills out my duvet cover with ease, and the coziness singlehandedly almost made me late for work. For those looking for a more weighted, thick feel (or a less persuasive bed), then perhaps check out a more dense and compact comforter. All I know is this blanket is sure to leave you snoozing
on beneath cloud nine.
