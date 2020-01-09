Everything You Need To Ask Your Future Wedding Venue

Most venues will list their maximums on sites like Wedding Wire and The Knot, but it can be trickier to find their minimums. Many venues will have a minimum guest count or a minimum food and beverage spend, so definitely ask! If you're planning to have a small wedding make sure you find a venue that will allow for a small guest count so you don't end up having to pay extra for non-existent guests. On the flip side, if you're planning to have a giant wedding, make sure your dream venue can hold all your friends and family before you go visit and fall in love. This is also a great time to ask about additional fees and taxes — many venues will have a 20% admin fee and a small percentage of state tax, so make sure to include that in your budget.