These 7 Queer-Owned Businesses Have One-Of-A-Kind Home Buys

Diaspora Co. doesn't mess around when it comes to spices. CEO and co-founder Sana Javeri Kadri sources her 30 single-origin spices from a whopping 150 farms across India and Sri Lanka. She returned to her hometown Mumbai at 23, conducted seven months' worth of market research throughout India, and launched Diaspora Co. with just one spice: Pragati Turmeri. Fast forward six years and Diaspora Co. is now a cult-favorite online spice cabinet.