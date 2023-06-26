13 Queer-Owned Fashion Brands (Accessories Included) To Shop Pridefully

ADVERTISEMENT
Welcome to Prideful, a month-long stretch where we celebrate our identities with pride and honor queer-owned brands, whether it’s fashion items that give us gender euphoria or our favorite queer-friendly sex toys.
Pride Month is a great time to buy from queer-owned businesses, especially queer fashion brands. No matter where you fall on the gender or sexuality spectrum, we've compiled the best queer-owned fashion brands that sell everything from clothing, intimates, and swimwear to accessories like bags and jewelry in a range of styles and vibes that'll fit your taste. From compressive binder-alternative pieces to gender-neutral clothing lines and healing crystal necklaces, there's something for everyone. We've even included lifestyle brands and retailers that offer a broader range of products in addition to fashion, including inclusive lingerie, queer-made beauty products, and homeware finds.
By shopping small and queer-owned brands, know that you're supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and spreading awareness for more queer creators. Read on to learn more about the queer-owned fashion brands to shop this month and beyond for a stylish, well-rounded wardrobe.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.